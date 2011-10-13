Top 10 NBA Players Slated To Lose The Most Money Each Paycheck

The first two weeks of the 2011-12 NBA regular season have been cancelled, and things aren’t looking to change for the better anytime soon. And while it’s sometimes hard to feel bad about millionaires losing money, you can definitely sympathize with someone missing out on a paycheck – and not in the Rasheed Wallace CTC kind of way. With that said, Brian Reed of ThePostGame.com put together a list of the 10 players who will lose the most money as the lockout lingers.

His Methodology: During the 1998-99 lockout, players lost pay based upon games missed. So, if a player missed one game due to the lockout, it would have cost him 1/82nd of his salary. However, since all players have slightly different schedules, he calculated pay on a paycheck basis.

10. Joe Johnson, $1,387,582.54 per paycheck

9. Amar’e Stoudemire, $1,401,361.92 per paycheck

8. Carmelo Anthony, $1,423,076.92 per paycheck

7. Pau Gasol, $1,439,550 per paycheck

6. Dirk Nowitzki, $1,468,682.54 per paycheck

5. Gilbert Arenas, $1,482,254.46 per paycheck

4. Kevin Garnett, $1,630,769.23 per paycheck

3. Tim Duncan, $1,638,461.54 per paycheck

2. Rashard Lewis, $1,704,000 per paycheck

1. Kobe Bryant, $1,941,846.15 per paycheck

With players receiving bi-weekly paychecks, you have to think that every two weeks there’s an internal clock sounding an alarm for each guy in the NBA. Sure, a $2 million paycheck for Kobe doesn’t sound like that much when the Italians are offering him that for ONE GAME, but for an incoming NBA rookie or a career journeyman it means the world.

