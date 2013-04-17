Tracy McGrady Returns for the Playoffs; Skylar Diggins Shows Off; NBA Draft Shocker

On a night where the two NBA games on the schedule featured a slew of missing starters and some ugly-ass basketball, the big news of the day came early on with word of two huge free agent signings … if we were currently living in 2005.

It started with this tweet (and a collective “Whaa?” from the Twitterverse):

Q played previously with the Knicks from 2005-09 and despite the fact that he is 33 years old, will actually somehow be on the younger side of the Knicks’ roster. This what Mike Woodson had to say on a radio show about the signing:

“I figured when we get some of our bigs back… it gives us one more perimeter guy that can defend a little bit, that can make shots and space the floor like we play. I just think it adds to what we’re trying to do.”

[Q played a big part in our Top 10 Basketball Marketing Campaigns Since 2000]

And then in the late afternoon Eastern time, word broke that T-Mac was officially back. Also 33 years old, McGrady has spent the last few months handing out buckets in the Chinese Basketball Association (25 points, seven assists, five rebounds per game), and will be looked to play the offensive role of the jettisoned Stephen Jackson (if he can).

Yesterday also saw lots of images of the new-look WNBA uniforms to be worn by the top picks in the draft. Darren Rovell‘s point here is accurate – can you even tell what team Brittney Griner plays for?

Head to the next page for pics of Skylar Diggins and Elena Delle Donne modeling their new gear and did Nate Robinson just take a shot at the Miami Heat?…