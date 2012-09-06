Video: Cal-Bound Jabari Bird Has Crazy Hops

#Video
09.06.12 6 years ago

Word came out yesterday that Jabari Bird, a 6-5 wing player and 5-star recruit, had committed to play for Cal. The Salesian High (Calif.) superstar is another foothold in Cal’s quest to get back their standing as a West Coast powerhouse as Bird is their first 5-star recruit since Leon Powe. Bird won’t be visiting anymore schools, and will be bringing his hops to the Bears next season. Check out the best plays of Bird’s summer here, courtesy of YayAreasFinest.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSCALIFORNIAJabari BirdPlaygroundvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP