Video: Cal-Bound Jabari Bird Has Crazy Hops

Word came out yesterday that Jabari Bird, a 6-5 wing player and 5-star recruit, had committed to play for Cal. The Salesian High (Calif.) superstar is another foothold in Cal’s quest to get back their standing as a West Coast powerhouse as Bird is their first 5-star recruit since Leon Powe. Bird won’t be visiting anymore schools, and will be bringing his hops to the Bears next season. Check out the best plays of Bird’s summer here, courtesy of YayAreasFinest.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.