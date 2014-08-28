Video: Guy Dupuy Takes NYC Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown

NBA Nation has been taking its Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown across the nation this summer in pursuit of finding the top amateur dunker in the country. Over the last few weeks, we have shared the Showdown’s thrilling highlights from NBA Nation’s stops in Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Indianapolis. Now we bring you the stellar slams to go down in New York City.

Thus far, NBA Nation has traveled to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Indianapolis. The winners from each of the eight tour stops are awarded $2,500 and a spot to compete at the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown at the 2015 All-Star Weekend in New York City, where the winner will be rewarded $10,000.

NBA legends and Hall of Famers Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe joined Hot 97’s Miss Info and NBA high-flying legend and NBA Nation Ambassador Darryl Dawkins on the judges’ table to witness and score the incredible gravity-defying hops that went down at Union Square in New York City earlier this month.

Guy Dupuy lived up to his moniker of “The Best Dunker In The World” at NBA Nation’s stop in Manhattan, as he threw down one monster dunk after another with ease. Dupuy’s windmill jam off-the-bounce over three guys impressed the star-studded judges’ table enough to seal the win and a spot at the 2015 Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown in NYC early next year.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.