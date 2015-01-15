Video: Mason Plumlee Abuses Zach Randolph With Spin, 180-Degree Jam

There’s not much to like about the Brookyn Nets’ season, but the recent play of Mason Plumlee has been a shining bright spot nonetheless. The uber-athletic sophomore put his burgeoning skill-set on display in the early going of Wednesday’s game versus the Memphis Grizzlies, abusing Zach Randolph on the block with a quick baseline spin and finishing with a powerful 180-degree slam.

If Plumlee can develop an even somewhat reliable back-to-the-basket game, the Nets could have themselves a star. Players with his combination of size, quickness, and leaping ability are few and far between, and always immensely valuable defenders. What separates those big men from their superiors is an ability to create offense for themselves – doing more than setting a high ball-screen and rolling aggressively to the rim.

Plumlee is showing signs of being able to do so. And considering his current merit as a lob threat and ceiling as a defender, that’s a hugely encouraging development.

