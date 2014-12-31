Video: Mike Dunleavy Twice Taps Ball To Himself, Nails Deep Three-Pointer

#Chicago Bulls
12.30.14 4 years ago

Need another example that an aging, average NBA player is much, much, much better at basketball than you? Mike Dunleavy, Jr. to the rescue! Watch the 34 year-old Chicago Bulls swingman tip the ball to himself – twice! – before setting his feet and calmly nailing a 28-foot three-pointer.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Wow.

Winning both of those loose balls is one thing. Immediately turning and draining a deep three-pointer is another altogether. Unbelievable play by Dunleavy.

The veteran sharpshooter leads the Bulls with 12 points, but Chicago trails the Brooklyn Nets 55-45 at halftime.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

