Video: Steph Curry’s Unwitting Alley-Oop Off The Glass To Andrew Bogut

You don’t often see a flubbed basketball work out so well for the person who lost the ball. But that’s exactly what happened to Stephen Curry on Sunday night in Washington. The Dubs got their ninth victory in a row, 112-95, and Curry’s 14 points and 10 assists were a big reason why. But during the third quarter, the ball slipped out of Curry’s grasp as he was driving to the rim. Thankfully, it glanced off the backboard and into the awaiting hands of Andrew Bogut, transforming a turnover into the perfect alley-opp off the glass.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following the supernatural result, Bogut was talking to his hands and laughing all the way down to the other end.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.