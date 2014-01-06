Video: Steph Curry’s Unwitting Alley-Oop Off The Glass To Andrew Bogut

#Golden State Warriors #GIFs
01.05.14 5 years ago

You don’t often see a flubbed basketball work out so well for the person who lost the ball. But that’s exactly what happened to Stephen Curry on Sunday night in Washington. The Dubs got their ninth victory in a row, 112-95, and Curry’s 14 points and 10 assists were a big reason why. But during the third quarter, the ball slipped out of Curry’s grasp as he was driving to the rim. Thankfully, it glanced off the backboard and into the awaiting hands of Andrew Bogut, transforming a turnover into the perfect alley-opp off the glass.

Following the supernatural result, Bogut was talking to his hands and laughing all the way down to the other end.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#GIFs
TAGSANDREW BOGUTDimeMaggifsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSStepehn CurryWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP