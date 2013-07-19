Watch Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce & Jason Terry As They’re Formally Introduced To Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets general manager, Billy King, owner, Mikhail Prokhorov and coach Jason Kidd were on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn today to formally welcome the addition of former-Celtics stars, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to their star-studded team.

Mike Mazzeo of ESPNNewYork.com has all the details from the press conference at Barclays.

The transition to the new team will be most bittersweet for Pierce who had spent his entire 15-year career in a Celtics uniform. Pierce recently thanked Boston for their support in a smattering of Instagram photos commemorating his time with the Celtics.

Said Pierce about the move:

Obviously I would’ve loved to have finished my career in Boston, but that day and age is finally over with. My ultimate drive is winning a championship.

Pierce earlier said “I think we’re going to be right up there with the best of them,” when asked about the Nets’ championship aspirations.

The trade might not have happened if Garnett hadn’t agreed to waive his no-trade clause with the Celtics. Chris Forsberg of ESPNBoston.com details how Pierce sold KG on the move.

Regardless of how it ultimately transpired, the Nets have now added Pierce, KG and Terry to a roster that already included starters Joe Johnson, Deron Williams and Brook Lopez. Whether the talent assembled by King and Prokhorov’s seemingly limitless pocketbook is enough to knock the champion Heat out of the playoffs, remains to be seen, but it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch them try.

Do you think this Nets team can win the title next year?

