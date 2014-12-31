Watch Rajon Rondo Get Fancy With Multiple Fakes, Acrobatic Reverse Layup

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t been themselves since acquiring Rajon Rondo. But it’s plays like this that make it easy to believe Rick Carlisle’s team will be even better than that once its new point guard gets fully acclimated. Watch Rondo make the Washington Wizards defense looks silly with a show-and-go followed by a ball-fake and acrobatic reverse layup.

Sick.

The Mavericks lead the Wizards 93-70 midway through the fourth quarter.

