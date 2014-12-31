Watch Rajon Rondo Get Fancy With Multiple Fakes, Acrobatic Reverse Layup

#Video #GIFs
12.30.14 4 years ago

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t been themselves since acquiring Rajon Rondo. But it’s plays like this that make it easy to believe Rick Carlisle’s team will be even better than that once its new point guard gets fully acclimated. Watch Rondo make the Washington Wizards defense looks silly with a show-and-go followed by a ball-fake and acrobatic reverse layup.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Sick.

The Mavericks lead the Wizards 93-70 midway through the fourth quarter.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSdallas mavericksgifsRAJON RONDOvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP