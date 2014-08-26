Watch Serge Ibaka’s Brute Block & Alley-Oop Jam

#Video #GIFs
08.26.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The last we saw Serge Ibaka, he was coming back from a calf strain before Game 3 to help the OKC Thunder even the Western Conference Finals before losing in six to the eventual champion Spurs. He did pop up with Spain this summer on the receiving end of this delectable Rudy Fernandez feed, and that’s why we’re again talking about the Congolese-Spanish shot-blocker that’s like an albatross hovering near the rim for opponents.

If the Spanish aren’t favored when their own country hosts next month’s FIBA World Cup, then sequences like this one from Ibaka might do it.

Watch as Serge gets the block, and — with Bill Russell cackling in delight — keeps the ball in play, igniting a fast-break with the ball going to Ricky Rubio. Rubio, as every great point guard knows, rewards the big fella for the big block by lobbing him a pretty alley-oop.

Spain easily defeated a banged up Argentinian side, 86-53, as one of their last tune-ups before the real event in September.

(video via BasketArena; H/T Eye on Basketball)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSArgentinagifsOverseasRICKY RUBIOSERGE IBAKASPAINvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP