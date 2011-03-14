Who’s Better: Jason Kidd Or Gary Payton?

Everyone is looking up at someone; there is always a standard set before you that you strive for in everything. Artists want to make the next Mona Lisa, politicians want to be the next JFK and point guards strive to be the next Magic Johnson.
A friendly debate sparked one day over who was the better all-time point guard, Jason Kidd or Gary Payton. Not a conventional argument, as most do not see Payton with the likes of John Stockton, Oscar Robertson or Magic, but the debate got so intense (me for Kidd, my buddy for Payton) that I had to look into it. After a few hours of digging, that turned into a few days of research and data collecting, there is a legit debate.
In order to settle the debate, I created four major categories that go as deep as possible so the verdict would not flawed: Statistics, Best Season, Playoff Success and Historical Impact. These categories show who was best by numbers, peaks, seasons and all-time rankings. Here we go…
Statistics
When you want to compare two players, the first thing everybody goes to is the stats. With these two, it is a style contrast that leans heavily one way for Kidd and one way for Payton.
Without a doubt, Payton was the superior scorer of the two. But what was surprising was how efficient he was with the ball. Every member of the all-time leaders in assists has more turnovers than Payton, except Robertson, who played before they officially recorded turnovers as a statistic. Payton was known as a great low-post scorer who would bully his opponents in the paint, and as the best perimeter defender of his era. He made a career off of those two things, being efficient with the ball and found himself near the top in every statistical category after retiring.
Kidd is equal the defender, less proficient a scorer and has turned the ball over more than everyone ever except Karl Malone, Stockton and Moses Malone. He also is the best passer of his era, best rebounding guard ever and statistically the most decorated point guard (not including championships). Point guards are to lead, facilitate and defend. Between Kidd and Payton, there is no question who was more focused on being a great point guard.
They were equal the defensive presences, making nine NBA All-Defensive Teams each and finishing next to each other in steals.
Kidd’s career PER is 18.3 to Payton’s 18.9, again showing the statistics are basically a wash between the two. Both did what they were best at great, and minimized their weaknesses to lead their respective squads.
Push
Best Season
Gary Payton: 1999-2000 (45-37) 24.2 PPG 8.9 APG 6.5 RPG 1.9 SPG 44.8 FG% 34 3PT% 73.5 FT% 41 Double-Doubles 2 Triple-Doubles
Payton strived to new highs during the 1999-00 season, having a career year statistically across the board. His individual success did not rub off on his teammates though, as the Sonics were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Jazz.
Jason Kidd: 2001-2002 (52-30) 14.7 PPG 9.9 APG 7.3 RPG 2.1 SPG 39.1 FG% 32.1 3PT% 81.4 FT% 44 Double-Doubles 8 Triple Doubles
During the 2001-02 season, Kidd finished second in the MVP voting (to Tim Duncan) and led his team to the NBA Finals. It was a bittersweet season ending in defeat to the Lakers, but most talking heads believed Kidd was the season’s MVP.
Again, a point guard has three main functions â€“ lead, facilitate and defend. In Payton’s best season, his success was individual. That year he won seven less regular season games, nine less post-season games and finished sixth in MVP voting to Kidd. Nobody saw this great season as a great season, that is the major difference here between Kidd and Payton. On Kidd’s best day he is getting teammates involved and doing everything he can to win. On Payton’s best day, he is a scoring machine who facilitates at times.
Edge Kidd
Playoff Success
These numbers are skewed for a number of reasons in the direction of Payton. At the end of Payton’s career, he joined two teams that reached the NBA Finals, one of which (2006 Miami Heat) won it. So in the books, he won more games (29), more series, has a higher winning percentage and has a title to his name.
Payton was the best player on a team he took to the Finals (1996) that ultimately lost to Michael Jordan and the Bulls. That was more Payton being an impact on a team and getting them to the Finals. That year, he had Shawn Kemp, Detlef Schrempf, Sam Perkins, Nate McMillan, Hersey Hawkins and young Eric Snow. A solid cast of All-Stars and a few who could have been Hall of Fame members on talent alone.
On the other hand, Kidd took two putrid Nets teams to the NBA Finals in back-to-back years. In those two trips, they won a collective two games (swept by the Lakers), but Kidd was the sole reason they were there. From a pure numbers perspective, Kidd took his game up a notch in the playoffs while Payton saw a significant decrease in production. Kidd’s teammates that year included Kenyon Martin, Richard Jefferson, Kerry Kittles, Keith Van Horn and Lucious Harris all of which have had less of an impact in the NBA.
Take the two post-prime trips to the Finals from Payton, and the resume is a lot closer from a win/loss standpoint:
Edge Payton
Historical Impact
When you get into the all-time ranks and numbers list, these two are closer than you think. While Kidd is far and away ahead in certain categories, so is Payton.
The clear edge for Kidd is in assists (11,438 to 8,966) and a small lead in steals (2,447 to 2,445), where historically he is ranked second and third all-time respectively. Always known as a pass-first point guard, Kidd has the ability to retire far enough ahead of the pack in assists (will not catch Stockton) and steals (should be No. 1).
Then you have Payton who scored more (21,813 to 16,665) and had a better grip on the orange (3,030 to 3,797) with less turnovers. He is well ahead of Kidd in both of those categories with no threat of being caught. As a scorer, Payton was much more dynamic and prolific.
Pretty even overall.
The Trump Card comes in two forms. The first is rebounding, where Kidd all-time has more boards than big men like Chris Webber, Alonzo Mourning and Kevin McHale. Despite Payton’s physical nature, athleticism and size, he never was a major impact on the boards throughout his career. Kidd is arguably the best under 6-6 rebounder ever, and is currently 55th all-time in rebounds, first among point guards who played in the era where rebounding was tracked. Payton is 187th all-time and fouth among point guards.
The second is miscellaneous statistics, but they back Kidd as well in a large way. He has 485 double-doubles and 107 triple-doubles compared to Payton’s 260 and 15. Kidd is third all-time in triple-doubles, and among the greats in double-doubles.
All-Time Numbers: Kidd is second in assists, third in steals, third in triple-doubles, fourth in turnovers, 55th in rebounds and 80th in scoring
All-Time Numbers: Payton is fourth in steals, eighth in assists, 18th in turnovers, 26th in scoring, 187th in rebounds
Edge Kidd
The Verdict
So in the end, Kidd wins out 2-1-1 (push on statistics) as the better point guard via the categories established and the historical data. On the Mount Rushmore of point guards, it appears he has a spot reserved.
Who do you think is better?
Follow Kristofer on Twitter at @NBADraftInsider.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Damnnnn tough.
Im more of a fan of GP but I honestly think history will serve J Kidd better. Better for longer, finals with SHIT. He did a lot with nothing has had a long career and those triple doubles are just so outstanding as a statistic to be remembered.
With that said, GP in his prime is the dude I’d want to go to war with. I think Kidd goes ahead of him though for longevity and statistical impressiveness.
They’re both great point guards, BUT…
If I were to choose just one, and both were in their primes, personally, I take Gary Payton. I’m not saying Jason Kidd is a lesser player, that’s just my personal choice. I’m all about defense, and GP is the best I’ve seen on that side of the court as a point guard. Mind you, Kidd isn’t too shabby on defense either but Payton was The Glove.
Tonight on @hitsradio, @NBA and @dallasmavs Guard Jason Kidd will join us at 10pm [tobtr.com] #mavs #blogtalkradio
I think The Glove was a more exciting player on a more exciting team. But Kidd has to be in the argument for G.O.A.T., and he’s still playing.
Kidd gets the edge. But the GP to Kemp connection was something no basketball fan will ever forget.
in the same era, my favorite PG was Sam Cassell, not as great as Payton or Kidd, but still massively underrated
First off, Payton’s best season was better than Kidd’s. He scored 10 more ppg, and was only a little behind in rebounds and assists.
Second, who gives a shit that Kidd was a better rebounder. All the talk of guard rebounders is overrated (same with Landry Fields this year). If you track down loose balls as a PG, you will get rebounds, but they are not the kind of rebounds that are snatched away from the other team and give your team an advantage. They are bullshit rebounds that your team would have gotten anyways.
The timing of this article is crazy! I was just thinking of the 2000 all-star game, when these two ripped it. Payton is only PG to get DPOY (96). He is way ahead on defense. But Kidd has better all-time numbers. In his last 3 years, GP was a passenger. Kidd is still a major contributor. GP in 99-00 has numbers that Rose is getting MVP love for in 10-11. Mid-90s harder than early 00’s. It is a tough one though…
J Kid is much better, because he actually plays in the NBA, whereas G Payton is no longer active. What I mean is that comparing different ages doesn’t make much sense, especially comparing individual players in a team sport.
Team is first in basketball, which means that there are many important things that we don’t know. For instance, suppose that your best perimeter shooter is in full confidence crisis. Who can best help him get back on top ? Who is the best motivater ? Who will give special attention to the fact that he needs a couple of easy shots to recover ?
None of us knows. So the discussion, while helping fill Internet pages, is useless.
Bill Simmons book had Payton ranked at 41 overall and kidd at 43.
Personally I think you are not giving the sonics of the 90s enough credit, I believe in Kalb’s book of the top 50 players, he shows the sonics won more during the 90s than any team (regular season). Also the nets may not have been very good but neither was the east.
I’d take Payton in his prime over Kidd, but Kidd has stayed relevante wayyy longer with his offensive game. By the time Payton was on the Celtics and Heat he could barely hit a shot, his skills fell off amazingly fast once he got to the Lakers.
I don’t know about anyone else but Kidd looks like he could keep playing at his current pace/rate for another two years at least. Give him halfway decent options to pass to and he’ll be able to make the smart plays and run a solid offense. His defense is a liability now though.
So basically what it seems to boil down to is Payton in his prime is better than Kidd in his prime, but Kidd has the edge when you’re talking about who had the better career.
GP on GP!
I never had Payton as a number 1 guy. He was always Kemp’s sidekick and was a role player in Miami. Great players, but I think Kidd had more intangibles.
Hmmmmm, nice comparison but I’d take Payton any day over kid. Just the way he could neutralize opposing guards. KG is just a bigger version of Gary Payton in terms of being tenacious on D and the trash talking.
you forgot one major category in your comparison… entertainment. That’s what the NBA does.
Kidd is all business. But part of that business is dropping dimes all over the court. A sick pass gets a crowd as hyped as a dunk or buzzer beater.
Payton did the same with his passing, maybe not as prolifically (when he and Kemp parted he didn’t get that luxury as much) but Payton had the swagger and the trash talking that made him a must-see.
Edge: Payton slightly. So update your score to 2-2-1.
about Kidd being the best under 6-6 rebounder ever…he ain’t got nothing on sir charles!
The fact that Kidd still plays today makes him the winner
@ TJ
You must not know basketball if you think having a point guard who can rebound is pointless. What made J-kidd so special is he can snatch the board and make outlet full court passes creating easy points. You would be hard to find point guards with in the NBA with that kind of ability. The nets with J-kidd were at the top in terms of fast break points.
Idk why Dime chose Kidd first season with the Nets as his best but IMO his best season came in the second year with the Nets. He averaged close to 19 ppg at 41 pct while dishing out 9 assists per game in just 37 min. Dime should have include a per 36 stat because Payton’s production numbers were done in 41 min.
Both of them were great, but I’d take J-kidd because prior to his arrival with the Nets, the team has only won 26 games. He took that team 2 consecutive finals with no sufficient talent around him.
great debate, followed up with good data, GP had to score, Kidd would rather dime then smile. Peyton was unlikeable unless on your squad. Attitude displayed didn’t translate to life after bball on air, no filter he thoght it he said it. If he was likeable aka chuckster he coulda got away with it.
@TJ
a PG who crashes the boards like JKidd can go out and run the break on the fly… just like Magic did for the Lakers… cosign @chrome on this one…
“He scored 10 more ppg, and was only a little behind in rebounds and assists.”
cats like you who have this type of mindset (scorers are always better) are the reason legends like Dennis Rodman don’t get the props they deserve…
Jimmy Jackson and Toni Braxton!
the glove is underrated imo. same level as jkidd, it’s a toss up but i’d go with kidd because of his superior playmaking.
i’d take payton, kidd up there with him but when they went head to head against each other, payton’s team came out on top. Payton had the better numbers also on the head to head matchups. Kidd taking his team to the finals in early 2000 is a joke…02 nets were 52-30 with a sweep in the finals. 03 nets 49-33 two wins against spurs. the whole EAST was watered down.
I’d say Kidd was/is better. Jason still plays the game well enough to have an outside chance of challenging for an All-Star reserve spot and he was a MVP level player for years until the microfracture surgery knocked him down from that level.
GP not even a question… Gary played against the best in the 90’s and held his own. Held jordan to his lowest ppg in the finals and manage to get 2 wins in the finals against a team that ONLY lost 11 games previous to that point. The 2 wins came when Coach karl put payton on jordan. Payton always got the better of kidd also even in kidds 02-03 seasons.
I’d take Nash, much better defender than both.
I’ll go with GP.
Duh, Winning!
The Glove! And Charles Barkley is the best rebounder under 6’6″.
being a sonics fan, im kind of biased. but i understand preference to the side of jason kidd, he is a phenomenal player and will go down as one of the greatest point guards of all time.
but GP’s attitude on the court makes up for statistics in my opinion. it sometimes goes to show that in a game like basketball, statistics can convolute the real argument … who’s the player you’d want on your team. and sometimes it just doesnt always show up on the stat sheet … and with much respect to Jason Kidd, i’ll take “The Glove”
also, do you have any stat totals of opposing point guards
kidd vs payton.
i like kidds playmaking abilitites, but payton seriously holds it down on both sides of the court.
my vote is for the Glove. A terror on defense with the hawk eyes and his post spin was where I learned my move from. In any case, they are both from the Bay so I gotta love them both.
while i agree that in their primes, gp will probably beat jkidd one on one, but if we’re talking about being a better point guard on a basketball team, i’d have to give it to jkidd…
imagine pairing jkidd’s passing with shawn kemp in his prime… then imagine gp playing with kenyon martin and richard jefferson… he’d get into so many arguments that the team would have blown up way before the playoffs…
@ chrome
I said it is overrated, not pointless. All else being equal then maybe it matters, but guard rebounding numbers are less important than points and assists. Plus, there are often twice as many rebounds in a game than assists (check a random box score).
(I’d also argue that GP was much better on defense, but that was kind of glossed over in the article.)
@what_if?
I made a point to reference the type of rebounds Kidd gets. Rodman was amazing and deserves all the credit in the world. Big-man-rebounds over someone, when possession is up for grabs, are extremely important.
Take GP. GP guarded the best, jordan. Kidd couldn’t even guard kobe as a young’in in the finals = sweep. And get buckets on the offense side
Nets made the finals over weak teams. Sonics outed great teams.
And scoring wise Payton >>>> Kidd, and so is he on D.
Kidd is my all time favourite player. His court vision and passing were another level to GP, not a slight on GP because Kidd’s court vision was/is G.O.A.T level
He got robbed of at least 1 MVP, his first season in NJ he was easily the MVP of the league
GP>kidd
@TJ
Have you watched J Kidd board? Dude grabs the ball and fast breaks all by himself and then gets the assist as well!
Come on!