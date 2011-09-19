Who’s Better: LeBron James Or Kevin Durant?

Two of these young phenoms include Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Do they need any more introduction? Both of these guys have been dominating the NBA since their rookie season and look to continue to do so in the future. But which one would you rather have on your team? As my man Kristofer Habbas has been doing with the Great Point Guard Debate, looks like it’s time for another round of Who’s Better.
STATISTICS
LeBron James: 627 games, 27.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks
Kevin Durant: 314 games, 25.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks
The one thing Durant can do better than anybody in the league is put the ball in the hole. Since only averaging 20.3 his rookie season, he hasn’t missed a beat, putting up monstrous scoring numbers on his way to the scoring title the past two seasons. However, in comparison to LeBron, his other numbers are rather pedestrian.
One rule of thumb in statistics is that the numbers never lie. These stats say that LeBron James has the best all-around game in the league and most would have to agree. At 6-8, LeBron can see the floor like a point guard, rebound like a power forward, and score with the best of them. Although Durant barely edges LeBron in blocks, ‘Bron wins over the defensive stats by averaging a half of a steal more per game than the Durantula.
Advantage: LeBron James
BEST SEASON
LeBron James (2009-10): 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks
Kevin Durant (2009-10): 30.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks
Having free reign in Cleveland, LeBron was able to put up mind-blowing statistics. While jacking up (and making) 35-footers, throwing down alley-oops and patenting the chase-down block, he led his team to a 61-21 record, good enough for the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Eventually, the Cavs lost in six games to the Boston Celtics in what would be the last games LeBron would ever play for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.
Going into the 2009-10 season, people thought the Oklahoma City Thunder were an up-and-coming franchise, but not quite ready to make the playoffs just yet. Putting his team on his shoulders, Durant set out to prove everybody wrong. By averaging 30.1 points per game, he led the youngest team in NBA playoff history to a 50-32 record. Fifty wins was an astounding mark, but only good enough for an eight seed in the deep and competitive Western Conference. Despite being bounced in the first round by the Lakers, Durant’s coming out party proved to the world that he would be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.
Coincidentally, both of these guy’s best seasons culminated in a first and second place finish in the MVP voting. With this category being such a toss-up, I’ll leave it up to the AP voters, who gave the nod to LeBron. Hey, anyone who can lead Mo Williams, an aging Shaq, and Delonte West to 61 wins deserves all the credit in the world.
Advantage: LeBron James
Lebron Easy. Lebron does everything better than him other than shooting jump shots
Bron can play n guard more positions….which Durant cant do …the only thing that Durant can HANDS DOWN do better than James is shoot free throws …Bron midrange jumper is just as or better than Durant …Range neck n neck …n James is better as lead dog…Durant without Russell Westbrook u cant hands down tell me that make the playoffs in the West
The lockout needs to end. First time I check the site out in months. We need bball basketball to come back.
Nothing against KD but the only thing that Kevin has over LeBron is in the realm of positive public perception. Kevin is a better pure shooter but LeBron is a better scorer and a better player period. This is no contest.
As of right now, I think it’s LeBron, easily.
They can both score very well, but LeBron’s passing ability and defensive dedication put him above any other player in the game today.
That said, Durant is a few years younger and has a few years less experience. Ten years from now, we might be singing a different song (though I doubt it).
bron easy
KD – better shooter. Range isn’t even comparble.
LBJ – better all-around player. Floor game not comparable
no shame in being 2 of the top 5 players in the game.
KD – CLUTCH
LBJ – CHOKE
LeBron, and it isn’t really that close
lebron by far. here’s why and think about this.
lebron is conceivably the only athlete in the nba right now, who just like shaq in his prime, can dominate a game IN A WAY where all you need is him and a few Joe-schmoes to win a championship. okay, you’re thinking then why hasn’t he done it. all i’m saying is that lebron is so physically gifted and talented that he can carry an entire team. durant can score but his talents won’t win a championship by himself. shaq can just be lobbed the ball and can bruise defenders. i dont know if this made sense. i hope i don’t catch heat for this. this is one of those things where you know what you mean in your head but have no idea of how to convey it in writing or verbally. i hate when that happens. smh.
beiber
i kinda get it and yeah i agree
LBJ… for now. KD coming up fast.
LBJ all the way
I think it’s LeBron, easily. too too
Are we really discussing this?? It’s way too early. KD is just scratching the surface. and Lebron is rumoured to be developing his post game. These guys have a long way to go before we start talking about who’s better.
What’s next? Who’s Better? Kyrie Irving or Jeff Teague?
LEBRON… HANDS DOWN So There’s NO POINT To Make This A DEBATE.
Basketball, douchebaggery and choking – LeBron is better.
But shooting and everything else in life – KD. Hands down.
If bigger is better… Lebron definitely has a better forehead.
hahahahahaha lebron of course………..idiot question as a matter fact he’s the best to come in the nba sence jordan
i wasnt gonna say nuthin…but i hav to leaVE MY MARK. kobe will have something to say about that statement in post #19!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Lebron’s ability to do everything puts him in the winning spot in any matchup. Simply because he does it all, both offense & defense… But Durant is my guy though. & will break all individual records posted by kobe & lebron.
Lebron is still the best player on the planet. KD shoots better, Lebron does everything else better. Just look at the disparity in assists. KD is my man, he’s from my hometown, but there really is no argument. Who wins one on one? Bron! Everytime.
Love kd but its not even close
I say KD because his stats are not very far from Lebron’s and he’s played way longer than KD and KD is a better shooter than Lebron hands down.And mike Lebron is not the best since Jordan that title in my opinion it’s Kobe Bryant and Jordan said it himself