Why Did LeBron James Stop His Chalk Toss Ritual?

Earlier this year, LeBron James put it to a vote amongst his fans on Twitter whether or not he would do his non-patented chalk toss prior to games. The results were 95% in favor of continuing the tradition he had largely ignored during his four years in Miami. With the Cavs off to a rough start starting the season 5-7 which included a four game losing streak, James vowed to switch things up on the court. One of the things he appears to have switched is no more chalk toss.

There has been no evidence of a re-vote, but the chalk toss has been noticeably absent the last few games. This has coincided with the Cavs winning their last three games to get back above .500 at 8-7.

So there you have it; the reason the Cavs were bad at basketball earlier this season was because of LeBron’s chalk toss. I was worried it might be related to something less tangible to the untrained basketball eye like slower defensive rotations. Glad it wasn’t that.

See you in the playoffs, LeBron and company.