Wiggins Hasn’t Been Told Of Possible Trade; Wants To Play Where Wanted (VIDEO)

It’s never seemed more likely that Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Kevin Love will be dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite that awkward reality, presumptive trade centerpiece Andrew Wiggins still hasn’t been informed a swap is forthcoming.

UPDATE : Here’s video of Wiggins’ interview on ESPN. SportsCenter anchor Bram Weinstein pulls no punches when asking the rookie about his status with the Cavs.

PREVIOUSLY : Sources close to Wiggins told CSNNW.com’s Chris Haynes that the number one pick of the 2014 draft expects to play in Cleveland this season.

In speaking to key members of Wiggins’ camp on Aug. 2, they adamantly maintain to CSNNW.com that the Cavaliers have not informed them a trade is forthcoming. This is even despite NBA’s online store recently discontinuing Wiggins’ jersey, Kevin Love withdrawing from World Cup play and Anthony Bennett being held out of pickup games. All signs point towards a transaction. “As of now, Wiggins anticipates remaining a Cavalier,” one source close to the rookie said.

A cavalcade of recent events strongly suggest that it’s only a matter of time until Wiggins is traded to Minnesota: Love pulled out of World Cup play last week due to his “current status”; Likely trade piece Anthony Bennett was recently held out of a pro-am by his agent; Wiggins’ replica Cavs jersey has been discontinued by the NBA Store; and ‘Wolves owner Glen Taylor said yesterday that Love will “most likely” be dealt by August 23 or 24, dates that coincide with the expiration of a 30-day waiting period on trades from the time Wiggins signed his rookie contract with Cleveland in late July.

At this point it would come as a minor shock if Love wasn’t playing for the Cavs and Wiggins the ‘Wolves in 2014-2015. Until a deal is announced sometime after August 23, though, we’re forced to rely on rumors, ancillary developments, and potential misinformation from multiple parties to glean intelligence on the situation.

Wiggins seems remarkably unfazed by this topsy-turvy start to his NBA career. The Canadian sensation told ESPN today that that he simply wants to play where he’s wanted.

“I just want to play for a team that wants me. So whichever team wants me I’ll play for,” he told ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” from Tarrytown, New York, where he was taking part in a photo shoot for Panini trading cards… “At the end of the day you have to remember that the NBA is a business before anything. I’m a rookie. I really don’t have too much say,” he said.”

The 19 year-old Wiggins has exhibited maturity and perspective that belies his age throughout this hectic process, an attitude that will serve him well throughout his career – no matter where he’s playing.

Will Wiggins be traded by the end of this month?

