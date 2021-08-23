The Super Nintendo Entertainment System turns 30 years old today (at least in North America, where it was released on August 23, 1991). Even now, its influence is omnipresent in gaming: Aside from franchises like Mario and Zelda still pumping out hit titles, countless new games today continue to be inspired by the aesthetics and gameplay of beloved SNES-era favorites. The console had a ton of games released in North America (720 of them, Wikipedia says), and they sure have been ranked a lot over the years. Most of these rankings reflect how editorial staffs feel about these games, and while it’s great to have experts weigh in, critical opinions often don’t reflect how the majority of people think (for better or worse). Look at the Fast & Furious franchise: On RottenTomatoes, almost all of the movies have a substantially higher audience score than they do critic score (for better or worse). For the latest, F9, about 20 percentage points stand between the thoughts of the Professional Film Critic and the fervent moviegoer who catalogs user ratings on RottenTomatoes. Furthermore, reviews of SNES titles were mostly published when the games came out, so they don’t indicate how gamers today feel about these games. Given the radically dissimilar context in which retro games are consumed now vs. how they were enjoyed before they were retro, there’s some noteworthy dissonance between reception then and now (especially with one game in particular, as we’ll get to later on). Not to mention, SNES games are too old to appear on most modern review aggregator websites, so it’s hard to find quantified critical consensus. So, as the SNES turns 30, I decided to come up with definitive, data-driven, crowd-sourced rankings of which games are the most popular and beloved among modern players, the games people are actually still playing and enjoying decades later. I didn’t need to create a poll and drum up interest for that myself, though, as thankfully, the data I wanted already exists in droves and has been collected over the course of many years. To make this list, first, I browsed the SNES games listed on the websites Emuparadise, Grouvee, IGDB, and HowLongToBeat, all of which feature an average user rating for just about every SNES game ever released and indicate how many users rated the game. For all the North American releases that had at least 100 cumulative ratings across all the sites, I entered them in a spreadsheet. For each game, I added the number of ratings from all the sites, what those ratings were, and calculated an average rating. The scores that resulted from this process reflect the game’s average ratings, but not how many ratings it had, aka how many people are actually playing the game these days. For our purposes, that’s a problem: a game that one person thinks is a 100 isn’t more popular than a game that ten thousand people rate a 99. So, to take that into account, I used a mathematical formula based on ones concocted by people who know more about numbers than I do. The final score that results from this (which is based on a 0-100 scale) takes into account both how many ratings the games have and what those ratings are. All of these sites are at least a decade old, and in total, 217,464 total user ratings for 221 games were collected (between July 16 and 18) for this list. Emuparadise launched in 2000, while the SNES was discontinued in North America in 1999, so it could be said that these ratings represent how gamers have felt about the SNES and its games ever since the console went off the market. (That’s assuming Emuparadise featured user ratings since its inception, which I was unable to verify. Either way, we have some finely aged data here.)

To reiterate, these rankings have nothing to do with my opinions or those of anybody else at Uproxx. They would look a lot different if they did; Kirby’s Dream Course and Super Bases Loaded, which would both be somewhere in at least the top 20 of my personal rankings, didn’t even make this list. Rather, these rankings intend to accurately represent how appreciated these games are now based on the thoughts of over 200,000 gamers, not just one or a few. Now that we’ve established the method used to create the list, let’s get into it, starting with 100 and working through the ranks before getting into more detail with the top 10 games. 100. Looney Tunes B-Ball

99. Knights Of The Round

98. Breath Of Fire

97. Ranma 1/2: Hard Battle

96. Ninja Gaiden Trilogy

95. Battletoads In Battlemaniacs

94. Side Pocket

93. Kirby’s Dream Land 3

92. The Adventures Of Batman & Robin

91. Aero Fighters

90. Castlevania: Dracula X

89. Wolfenstein 3D

88. ActRaiser

87. International Superstar Soccer

86. Arcana

85. Secret Of Evermore

84. NBA Jam

83. Congo’s Caper

82. Final Fight

81. Prince Of Persia 80. R-Type III: The Third Lightning

79. Marvel Super Heroes In War Of The Gems

78. Hagane: The Final Conflict

77. SimCity 2000

76. The King Of Dragons

75. Robotrek

74. Uncharted Waters 2: New Horizons

73. Final Fight 3

72. Earthworm Jim

71. Prehistorik Man

70. Ogre Battle: The March Of The Black Queen

69. Breath Of Fire II

68. Mega Man 7

67. Super Bomberman 2

66. Tiny Toon Adventures: Wacky Sports Challenge

65. E.V.O.: Search For Eden

64. Gradius III

63. F-Zero

62. Illusion Of Gaia

61. Sid Meier’s Civilization 60. Doom

59. Super Ghouls ‘N Ghosts

58. Tetris & Dr. Mario

57. Strike Gunner S.T.G

56. Star Fox

55. Lufia II: Rise Of The Sinistrals

54. Zero The Kamikaze Squirrel

53. SimCity

52. Harvest Moon

51. The Lion King

50. Aerobiz Supersonic

49. Mortal Kombat 3

48. Street Fighter Alpha 2

47. Super Double Dragon

46. Goof Troop

45. Tetris Attack

44. Top Gear 3000

43. Drakkhen

42. Super Bomberman

41. International Superstar Soccer Deluxe 40. Dragon View

39. Zombies Ate My Neighbors

38. Rock N’ Roll Racing

37. Super Street Fighter II

36. Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

35. Sunset Riders

34. Super Punch-Out

33. Super Castlevania IV

32. Mega Man X3

31. Final Fantasy Mystic Quest

30. Mortal Kombat II

29. Secret Of Mana

28. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

27. Top Gear

26. Street Fighter II: The World Warrior

25. Kirby Super Star

24. Contra III: The Alien Wars

23. Ultimate Fighter

22. Final Fantasy IV

21. Mega Man X2 20. Mortal Kombat

19. Shaq Fu

18. Killer Instinct

17. Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

16. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time

15. Disney’s Aladdin

14. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

13. Super Mario RPG: Legend Of The Seven Stars

12. Final Fantasy VI

11. Super Mario Kart

10. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island Release Date: October 4, 1995

Final Score: 64.39

Average Rating: 88.38/100 (19th)

Total Ratings: 4,712 (10th) Yoshi’s Island was one of the best-looking SNES games when it came out in 1995, and it remains so now thanks to its casual, hand-drawn art style that has aged better than the crayon scribblings of my youth. Aside from that, though, the gameplay is really unlike many other games that were out during the SNES era or are available now (save for the Yoshi games that followed it, like the superb Yoshi’s Wooly World). The egg mechanic is all its own, and Baby Mario essentially serving as a hybrid health-meter/death countdown/escort mission hasn’t to my knowledge been duplicated since, or at least not as well as it’s done here. Meanwhile, the game’s level designs are engaging and intuitive, the world and those who inhabit it are vibrant and beautiful, and that final Bowser fight was one of the most intimidating and epic moments of my childhood… and it’s honestly still a thrilling nail-biter. 9. Top Gear 2 Release Date: August 8, 1993

Final Score: 68.08

Average Rating: 96.77/100 (1st)

Total Ratings: 4,629 (11th) Admittedly, this one was, to me, a surprise entry on the list, especially this high up; It’s the only one in the top 40 or so that I had never heard of. Regardless, the game today has a relatively large fan base who feel passionately about it. Actually exploring the game, it makes sense that that’s the case. Based on my (admittedly limited) knowledge of the swath of SNES racing games, Top Gear 2 has to be one of the most intricate. Even just when first booting up the game, players can choose whether they want an automatic or manual transmission, or miles or kilometers per hour for the speed display. There are five control schemes available to pick and even different engines from which to choose. As far as SNES driving experiences, it appears this is as deep as they get, a thinking man’s answer to the more cartoony Super Mario Kart.

8. Super Metroid Release Date: April 18, 1994

Final Score: 72.72

Average Rating: 90.04/100 (10th)

Total Ratings: 7,118 (8th) Remember this summer, when the Nintendo fan community collectively lost its sh*t over the announcement of Metroid Dread, the first new 2D Metroid game in some time? A big reason for that is the legacy and expected level of quality that Super Metroid helped establish. Perhaps more than any game on this list, Super Metroid was critical in the creation of a genre that’s still prevalent today. Heck, the genre is partially named after the game: Metroidvania. Super Metroid is all about exploration, and it offers quite the world to peruse. Combine that with a fun-to-control protagonist in Samus, a gorgeous art style that still looks surprisingly modern, and other superlative elements not mentioned here, and you have a game that’s — and this isn’t hyperbole — genuinely timeless. 7. The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past Release Date: April 13, 1992

Final Score: 75.86

Average Rating: 90.85/100 (6th)

Total Ratings: 8,125 (7th) The Nintendo Entertainment System title Zelda II: The Adventure Of Link is a definite outlier in the Zelda series, as it notably boasts side-scrolling platforming gameplay, which isn’t all too common in Hyrule. Nintendo made a return to the top-down RPG format, though, with its follow up, A Link To The Past, and what a return it was; Any game that introduces an item as iconic as the Master Sword is a non-debatable winner. On top of that, it has one of gaming’s greatest secrets/Easter eggs, the Chris Houlihan room. The game is one of the best-selling in the SNES library, and thusly, its legacy has been well-preserved over the years with its Game Boy Advance port, current presence on Nintendo Switch Online, and various tributes and honors prior and in between. Based on the elements of the game that live on today, and just how good the game is, Link To The Past could be considered the defining entry in the storied franchise.

6. Donkey Kong Country Release Date: November 21, 1994

Final Score: 75.86

Average Rating: 88.31/100 (22nd)

Total Ratings: 8,622 (4th) In 1994, Donkey Kong Country looked stunning, and honestly, it’s still impressive today. That’s thanks to the game’s sprites and visual assets that were made to look like 3D models, which made the game appear as futuristic as any console game at the time. Good graphics are great, but if the gameplay isn’t there, then who cares? Donkey Kong Country is of course a stellar platforming experience that, like its visuals, holds up in 2021. Aside from the game’s inherent value, it’s also the seed for other phenomenal side-scrolling Donkey Kong games, like the SNES Donkey Kong Country sequels and the more recent Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. 5. Super Mario All-Stars Release Date: August 11, 1993

Final Score: 77.26

Average Rating: 88.36/100 (20th)

Total Ratings: 9,187 (3rd) Just because the NES came to an end and was followed by an advanced new console, that didn’t mean fans were totally over the original Mario adventures. Those NES games were still fun and worthwhile in the ’90s, so Nintendo kept them alive during the decade with Super Mario All-Stars, a compilation that went on to become the SNES’ second-best-selling game. If you know the original Super Mario Bros. games, there’s not much need to explain the appeal of All-Stars. The collection isn’t entirely a re-hash, though, as it features Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, which previously wasn’t released in North America because Nintendo thought it would be too challenging for US players and therefore not a welcoming direct sequel to the original SMB.

4. Mega Man X Release Date: January 19, 1994

Final Score: 77.55

Average Rating: 92.78/100 (3rd)

Total Ratings: 8,406 (6th) Mega Man was one of the defining and omnipresent franchises on the NES, thanks to the six games that were released on the platform. When it came time for Mega Man to establish itself on the SNES, though, it did so with a left turn: Mega Man X. The game was a departure for the franchise, but one that paid off big time. Aside from key plot changes — the game has a new protagonist and futuristic setting — the game offered players more mobility thanks to X’s ability to scale and jump off walls. That said, the game didn’t try to fix what wasn’t broken: The new elements keep it interesting, but at the core of Mega Man X is the classic Mega Man gameplay that made it a hit. 3. Chrono Trigger Release Date: August 11, 1995

Final Score: 78.60

Average Rating: 94.22/100 (2nd)

Total Ratings: 8,536 (5th) Chrono Trigger was positioned for success even before it was released: It was helmed by a three-person team consisting of Hironobu Sakaguchi (creator of the Final Fantasy series), Yuji Horii (creator of the Dragon Quest series), and Akira Toriyama (Dragon Quest‘s character designer and the author of the Dragon Ball manga series). Yeah, that’s a lot of game-making firepower. Indeed, the game was a success upon release and has resonated consistently over the years since: The 2008 port for the Nintendo DS is one of the platform’s most highly rated games, and fans were excited to hear music from the series played during this year’s opening ceremony at the Olympics. Chrono Trigger may not have the name recognition of Mario or Zelda among casual gamers, but it is nonetheless an essential SNES experience that continues to excite players a quarter of a century later.

2. EarthBound Release Date: June 5, 1995

Final Score: 83.58

Average Rating: 92.21/100 (4th)

Total Ratings: 11,150 (2nd) If, a year after its release, you told SNES fans that EarthBound would become one of the platform’s most beloved games, you’d have raised a lot of eyebrows. While players today know that the game is a favorite, it actually wasn’t a hit in the US when it was initially released. It sold poorly, but as the years went on, a fervent legion of fans helped the game earned its deserved acclaim, and now it routinely appears near the top of lists like this one. The game stands out because it’s not like most other RPGs of its era. It’s comedic in tone and based on regular American life, meaning it’s not so steeped in RPG tropes like dragons and spells and whatnot. It’s a unique and refreshing entry in the SNES library and it’s no wonder why it is beloved today, despite being unjustly undervalued in its time. 1. Super Mario World Release Date: August 23, 1991

Final Score: 94.91

Average Rating: 90.46/100 (7th)

Total Ratings: 18,762 (1st) I’m far from the first person to toot Super Mario World‘s horn. It’s regarded as one of the greatest games ever and is far and away the best-selling title on the SNES: It sold over 20 million copies, and that’s not even counting the 5.7 million copies the Game Boy Advance port (Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2) moved. To put that into perspective, the next best-selling SNES game, Super Mario All-Stars, sold about 10.5 million units. (That actually closely mirrors the difference in Total Ratings between SMW and All-Stars on this list, too.)