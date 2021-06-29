Don’t look now, but 2021 is already halfway over and that means we’re halfway through a year of video games, and what a year it’s been. With the effects of 2020 still being felt, we’ve seen many delays across the industry. This was expected, but as a result, it’s led to many of us feeling like this has been a slow year in video games. Delays will do that, but they have been a drop in the bucket compared to the numerous games that have come out in 2021 so far.

It’s the summertime, E3 just happened, everyone is taking it easy and not releasing anything major right now. Obviously, we’re still seeing games coming out, but most of the must-plays won’t be making their appearances until August at the earliest. This is usually the perfect time to tackle a huge RPG, or maybe go out and 100 percent an open-world game, but it’s also the perfect time to dig into that backlog and see what’s there or maybe catch up on a few games that came out earlier in the year and flew under the radar. It’s too hot to go outside so let’s stay in and dive into the year that has been 2021 in gaming, so far.

January

Hitman 3

Cyber Shadow

January is rarely ever a heavy-hitter month and 2021 was no different. That said, Cyber Shadow and Hitman 3 are both really great games to give a try over the summertime. In Hitman 3 it is possible to play maps from 1 and 2, creating lots of hours to sink into if the player wants. Cyber Shadow on its own is not a very long game, but the homage to the NES is incredibly challenging. That can be nostalgic for any longtime gamers that want to relive their youth via smashing their controller in the ground because they can’t get past that one part.

February

Persona 5 Strikers

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Bravely Default 2

February saw games starting to pick back up for the year. Persona 5 Strikers is a spin-off of the incredibly popular Persona 5 and was highly anticipated after being out in Japan for a full year first. Bravely Default 2 is the third game in the franchise and is a must play for anyone that grew up playing some of the original Final Fantasy games. That’s the summer-long RPG for anyone that is looking for that kind of time kill. They can also put quite a bit of time into Persona if they wish.

For anyone that doesn’t want a time crunch, but does want something that feels nice and beachy, then the Bowser’s Fury expansion to Super Mario 3D World is a must. While 3D world is a port to the Switch, Bowser’s Fury is in every way a brand new Mario game. Yes, a new Mario game came out in 2021 and it’s pretty good! It’s not too long, but it can make for a fun weekend. It also has the perfect summer aesthetic with the beach-like water setting.

March

Maquette

Loop Hero

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

March was the first month where it really did feel like there were fewer games to play. Typically there’s a lot of games released during this time period to try and get some money in the bank before the end of the financial quarter, but March was light in terms of major releases. That said, it featured some really strong indie titles and a beloved return to farm gameplay — the most intense gameplay some would argue. Story of Seasons is actually a Harvest Moon game so this is the latest for anyone that really loves those games. It may not look like much, but this is actually a pretty strong month! Loop Hero and Maquette are both challenging and will get your brain moving, then it’s time to relax with some farming.

April

Outriders

Pac-Man 99

Nier (remake)

New Pokemon Snap

This is when some of the heavy-hitters started to really come flying. Nier is a remake of the original Nier that came out in 2010 while Outriders is another take on the class-based action RPG genre. Both can eat up a lot of time for anyone that wants to commit to them, but for players that are looking for a more relaxing experience they can turn to New Pokemon Snap. The sequel nobody expected, New Pokemon Snap is a beloved follow up to the original Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo 64 and it’s one of those games that’s impossible to not smile during.