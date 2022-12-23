The Games From 2022 That You Should Go Back And Finish

A lot of video games came out in 2022. If you are like me, then you probably did your best to play all of them. But it’s likely a few fell through the cracks or you started them only to have those games fall off for one reason or another.

With 2022 coming to a close, there is no better time than now to go pick up some of these games you missed out on and give them a shot, or to open up that old save file and start working your way back through it. This isn’t a definitive best of list or anything like that, just a handful of games that we think everyone should go back and give a second look.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch

Many people played Kirby and the Forgotten Land this year. We can understand why. Not only was it a new Kirby game, but it was Kirby’s first true adventure in the world of 3D. Fans had been asking for this ever since his 2.5D adventure on the Nintendo 64, and this was finally the moment it had been delivered. How were the results? Pretty spectacular! It felt exactly like a Kirby game should with the pink puff ball going on a linear adventure. There wasn’t too much of a challenge, but there was a ton of depth for the players who wanted to master it.

So, why is it on here? It’s because of how deep the adventure goes. Kirby and the Forgotten Land, like every other game in the franchise, isn’t too hard. Getting to the end and meeting the minimum requirements to reach the credits of the game is something that pretty much anyone can accomplish. However, if you want to really see what Kirby and the Forgotten Land has to offer then you need to go find every Waddle Dee, play every bonus level, and do your best to 100 percent the game. It is worth every hour you will put into it and might even push it up a few levels on your personal top 10 for the year.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintendo Switch

Did you even remember this game came out this year? Pokémon Legends: Arceus did something that a lot of long time Pokémon fans had basically assumed was never going to happen: It not only gave them, at the time, the closest thing they’d ever had to an open world Pokémon game, but its emphasis on exploration and catching Pokémon instead of the traditional gym challenge was a fresh new take on the series that was very much needed. It might be a spin-off, but it’s a spin-off that achieved so much that the main games wouldn’t even dare to attempt.

It also was a really dense game. Plenty of people did reach the credits on this, but others got their fill from the game’s first half. It was so easy to get lost for hours roaming the world, catching Pokémon, and getting into battles. Whatever plot the game had was forced to take a backseat in favor of just goofing off. If you are one of those people, then it might be time to go back into the world of Hisui and see what more you can find.

Tunic – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

We have written extensively about how great Tunic is. It’s one of the best games to come out in years and its focus on puzzle solving and discovery keeps the player on their toes in a way that is familiar to the games it is inspired by, but also unique enough to feel like its own original game. It also, unfortunately, came out during the two month period where Elden Ring owned the entirety of video games.

This is why we are once again putting out the message that everyone needs to play Tunic. It has a lot of elements inspired by other games, but all of them come together to form a truly one-of-a-kind experience. There is even something to come back to for players that finished the game but didn’t complete it. The game’s final puzzle is something of a culmination of everything that came in the game before. It doesn’t change the gameplay, but it adds a new element that, depending on how tuned into the puzzles the player is, can take anywhere from a few hours to several days to complete. If you missed out on Tunic the first time, or never completed it 100 percent, this is your opportunity to fix that.

Horizon Forbidden West – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5