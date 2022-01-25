Activision Blizzard Teased A ‘Brand-New Survival Game’

The Blizzard umbrella of Activision Blizzard is historically a company with a small library of games. Since 1994, Blizzard has only produced 17 games, and since 2000, Blizzard has only made games for Diablo, Warcraft, Starcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm. All of this is to say that it’s rare for Blizzard to dive into a new IP.

That’s why the sudden, and rather quiet, announcement that Blizzard will create a new unnamed survival game got people excited. Not only is this apparently a new IP from Blizzard, but it’s one that was announced with very little fanfare, which is odd for a studio with the pedigree of Blizzard.

We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe. Join us in writing our next chapter: https://t.co/yf7W5p9ERQ pic.twitter.com/vWtkDYh1kX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) January 25, 2022

As we can see in the blog post released by the company, this primarily seems to be an attempt to recruit talent to join the project.

Blizzard is embarking on our next quest. We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored. … Do you like survival games? Do you want to join a collaborative team of experienced developers at the early stage of a new project in a new world…and help write the next chapter in Blizzard’s story?

It feels a little unusual for a game to advertise to potential employees in this way, but there are few better ways to get the word out on a game in development than an official tease or announcement like this. Once it’s out there, it can, in theory, use the excitement it generates to bring people on board. It also has the added bonus of enticing fans with a tease of what’s to come.

It’s important to remember that we have no idea how deep into development this game is — it’s being teased with an “unannounced” title. The title of the game doesn’t really matter until it releases, and maybe it’s just something the company really wants to keep under wraps, but traditionally, studios have an official name for a game when it’s closer to release. Until we get a release date, we’re not going to anticipate this game coming out anytime soon.