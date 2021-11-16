When reports first surfaced of just how entrenched in volatile, “frat boy” culture game studio Activision Blizzard was earlier this year, the information revealed to the public was so shocking it felt as if there were no additional thresholds of wrongdoing the company could breach. Among the many accusations lobbed at the company by the State of California were those of unsafe labor practices and sexual misconduct and gender-based discrimination so abundant and intense it led to several women leaving the company and one employee taking her own life. However, a recent report published by The Washington Journal has unfortunately revealed these grievances were merely the beginning, and Activision Blizzard employees are once again taking a stand.

According to The Washington Journal’s report, not only did Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick know about the company’s history of sexual and gender-based violence, he actively covered it up and withheld information from the company’s board of directors and government officials. In addition, the report alleged Kotick also has a history of threatening women, with a story surfacing from 2006 where Kotick reportedly told a female employee he would have her killed. Ultimately, Kotick resolved the matter out of court.

Prior to this report, Kotick has been vocal both about his ignorance to any toxicity at Activision Blizzard as well as how he is attempting to reform the company, volunteering to take a substantial pay cut as well as cancelling BlizzCon in order “to take the time to reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like” following the allegations. The company also renamed one of its most iconic characters after news surfaced he was named after an alleged sexual predator who worked for the company. Understandably, however, Activision Blizzard employees are demanding more.

In response to the shocking news, Washington Post reporter Shannon Liao tweeted that several Activision Blizzard employees have confirmed they will be partaking in a digital walkout today in an attempt to pressure Kotick to resign from his position as well as advocate for an employee-appointed third party that reviews the company’s behavior to be put in place. Shortly after her initial tweet, Liao added there will also be an in-person walkout meeting held at the Irvine, California campus at 12 PM PT, where employees will rally for additional reforms.

Activision Blizzard employees confirmed to me that they're walking out digitally, stopping work today, demanding CEO Bobby Kotick resigns, and that the company gets reviewed by a third party that employees appoint. Some say about 200 employees have agreed to walk out — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) November 16, 2021

Activision Blizzard employees also plan to walk out physically, meeting at the Irvine, California campus at noon pacific time, in about an hour. Employees also demand that Chief Admin Officer Brian Bulato, and Corporate Affairs VP Frances Townsend resign. — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) November 16, 2021

Unfortunately, it seems the case with Activision Blizzard is merely all one, large developing story, with more to come as events unfold.