Al Pacino is largely regarded as one of the best actors of his era. His roles in movies like The Godfather and Scarface were not only memorable, but have made him an icon among film buffs everywhere. So it would make sense if you were having an awards show to have him reward someone for being one of the best actors of the year.

That said, even he seemed surprised to be the one opening up The Game Awards tonight. Before announcing the award for best performance of the year, Pacino was tasked with giving a speech about how far video games have come and while he gave a valiant effort he didn’t sound very confident in his words or why he was the one delivering this award on his own.

The video is a sight to behold and we strongly recommend watching not only his entire spiel — including doing curls with the award — but the following one by the winner Christopher Judge for his role as Kratos in God of War, who was understandably extremely excited to meet Pacino and gave him a big hug.

Well, if anything we at least all got to hear that Pacino still works out every day and used the trophy to get his daily reps in. Also, Judge seemed giddy that he got to meet Pacino so the oddness aside I’d call this a huge success for everyone involved!