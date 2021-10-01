While there was little doubt Nickelodeon would be recruiting some talent from Avatar: The Last Airbender and spin-off series The Legend of Korra for their upcoming fighting game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, they sure did keep us waiting for the big reveal. Earlier today, the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Twitter at long-last revealed the first images of incoming fighters Aang and Korra, as well as their movesets and brief videos showcasing them in action.

Based off the videos shared, we can safely say both of the “Masters of all Elements” control pretty much as you’d expect them to, which is sure to delight the series’ countless fans. Korra players can look forward to a more aggressive and weighty moveset filled with kicks, stomps, charges, and slams, that’s focused primarily on utilizing the cocky fighter’s water and fire-bending skills. Aang, on the other hand, seems to be significantly more fun and flighty, using air-bending, his staff, and his signature glider exclusively to maneuver gracefully around the arena.

The pair join a roster featuring several of Nickelodeon’s most iconic characters, such as Spongebob Squarepants, Danny Phantom, Invader Zim, the Rugrats’ Reptar, the meme-worthy Nigel Thornberry, two of the four Ninja Turtles, and several others. Nickelodeon has also confirmed even more characters will be coming to the game following its upcoming release, offering some reassurance to folks still worried we haven’t seen anyone from Jimmy Neutron and The Fairly OddParents make an appearance. Who knows, we might even get more Avatar characters — such as fan favorites Prince Zuko and Toph — in the coming months. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to hit PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC October 5, and might just be the game to give Super Smash Bros. a bit of a run for its money.