Ubisoft revealed they are currently working on the next entry in their Avatar series, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The announcement was made during June 12’s Ubisoft Forward E3 conference after years of rumors that a sequel to 2009’s James Cameron’s Avatar: The Game was in the works. While the cinematic trailer didn’t show much in the way of gameplay or narrative, it looks as if the upcoming game will be a first-person action-adventure game set in a stunning, open-world Pandora.

According to publisher Ubisoft’s description listed underneath the game’s trailer on YouTube, in “this new, standalone story, [you] play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora.” Players can expect to “explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

In addition, the description stated the game is coming exclusively to next generation consoles, PC, Stadia, and Lun. This is largely due to the engine the game is being developed on. Massive Studios, the developer of Frontiers of Pandora, is utilizing Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine to create the game. It’s worth noting this powerful engine is the same one the studios are using for the studio’s upcoming Star Wars game which, unfortunately, has not yet been formally revealed.

It’s also interesting that the first game in the series, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Game, featured voice acting from Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Giovanni Ribisi. While it has been over a decade since that project, there’s always the chance they might return for the upcoming sequel. At the time, not much else is known about the project, but here are a few standout images from the game to tide you over and get you hyped.