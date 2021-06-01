EA Has Announced That A ‘Battlefield 6’ Big Reveal Showcase Is Coming

Earlier today, the official Battlefield Twitter account announced plans to reveal the newest entry in the Battlefield series next week. The big reveal is set to begin June 9 at 7 AM PT, and will formally announce the sixth mainline game in developer DICE’s popular wartime saga — which could simply be called Battlefield based on the assets we’ve seen so far. The game is scheduled for release this holiday season on both Sony and Xbox’s next-generation consoles and PC.

This announcement comes days after Eurogamer first reported on some leaked Battlefield 6 footage making it’s way on to Reddit. Based on the footage shown, it appears the next entry in the Battlefield series might just be set in either modern times or the not-so-distant future, something the series hasn’t done since 2013. This shift in perspective is big news for Battlefield, and could be a very welcome change after Battlefield V‘s fairly stale take on the series.

EA itself teased Battlefield 6 in a blog post shared earlier this year, which stated the upcoming game has the “biggest team ever on a Battlefield game” and takes “everything we love about Battlefield . . . to the next level.” According to the post, this means we can expect “Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction,” and “massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before.”

Get excited!