Activision Blizzard is currently facing multiple lawsuits and allegations ranging from unfair labor practices to ignoring reports of sexual misconduct. The fallout of these allegations has resulted in the departure of employees, the name change of an Overwatch character, and an employee walkout.

It appears that BlizzCon, already postponed to 2022 and moved to an online format because of COVID, will also be cancelled. While the announcement of BlizzCon’s cancellation didn’t specifically mention this, it did mention the desire to create an event that was safe, welcoming, and as inclusive as possible.

Additionally, we would also like to take the time to reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like. The first BlizzCon was held 16 years ago, and so much has changed in the time since—most notably, the multiple ways in which players and communities can come together and feel like they are a part of something bigger. Whatever the event looks like in the future, we also need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible. We’re committed to continual communication with our players, and we see BlizzCon playing a big role in that going forward. We’re excited about what we’ll do with the event when we revisit it in the future.

The plan right now is to “reimagine” what BlizzCon will look like in the future. For years it has been a staple of the Blizzard branch of Activision Blizzard’s calendar. It was there the company would make its biggest announcements for games, show new trailers, and show what they were working on. We also now know that it was the location of the infamous “Cosby Suite” that is at the center of many of these allegations.

Recently, Activision Blizzard attempted to pause the lawsuit. A judge denied the request on Monday.