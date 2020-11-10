Bojangles Is Giving Away A One Of A Kind Bo Box Themed Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X and smaller, digital only Xbox Series S made their wide release in the United States on Tuesday as the first of the next-generation consoles to hit the market — the PlayStation 5 will arrive on Thursday. It was an exciting day for those who had gotten through the pre-order process successfully and their new console arrived at their doorstep for release day.

For those that didn’t get one yet, they’re currently out of stock at all of the major retailers, but will surely be returning in the relatively near future. However there still is one way to get one — and it’s not just any regular console.

Bojangles, the beloved chicken and biscuits chain in the southeast, announced on Twitter that they had partnered with Microsoft to create the Bo Box, an Xbox Series X that looks like a Bojangles box. This is not a joke, as they make sure to note in the tweet, and they’re giving it away to one of their followers who retweets the below tweet.

Ok, we’re really doing this. 🎮 Retweet & follow for a chance to win a Big Bo Xbox Series X. (Yes, seriously) pic.twitter.com/mzzUUa2d4l — Bojangles (@Bojangles) November 10, 2020

It’s hard to express how much my Georgia soul adores the Bojangles Xbox, with a controller that looks like the crispy exterior of fried chicken. One can only hope that the winner of this 1-of-1 Bo Box will also be treated to the most elite of fast foods as well: the Bojangles pork chop biscuit that only arrives on the menu every so often.