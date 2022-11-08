‘Call Of Duty’ Is Having Its Best Launch Ever With ‘Modern Warfare 2’

Every year one of the most anticipated games of the holiday season is Call of Duty, and while there is doubt about its future, this year was no different. The release of Modern Warfare 2 has been an unsurprising success with millions of players jumping online over the last week to dig into the new multiplayer and campaign modes.

With so much happening, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that players everywhere are rushing to consoles. What may be a surprise is where this launch stands compared to the average launch of a new game. Not only is it an overwhelming success, but early signs are pointing to this being the most successful launch of any Call of Duty game ever. According to an official press release, Modern Warfare 2 reached an astronomical $1 billion in sales through its opening week. That’s the fastest any game in the franchise has hit that mark.

Only setting up Call of Duty for an even bigger month ahead, on November 16 Warzone 2 will go live as a sequel to one of the most popular games in the Battle Royale genre.

This already historic launch for Call of Duty has the potential to get even larger for one of the biggest franchises in gaming.