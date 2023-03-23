For years, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been considered one of the peaks of competitive gaming. CS:GO has long been adored by players thanks to its emphasis on quick reaction time, aim, and gameplay, with all competitive shooters released after it being held to its standard. Even as other games rose and fell in popularity, a dedicated group of fans has continued playing CS:GO and kept it as one of the most played first-person shooters on Steam at any given point.

So of course there had to be a follow up! On Wednesday, Valve released three videos to their YouTube channel and a website all dedicated to the next game in the franchise, Counter-Strike 2. While CS:GO receiving a sequel wasn’t a huge shock, the announcement itself was pretty much out of nowhere and a welcome surprise. Even better? The game is expected to have a Summer 2023 release so we don’t have to wait too much longer to get our hands on the finished product.

How long will the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test last?

Counter-Strike 2 is expected to ship Summer 2023. Please visit the Counter-Strike blog for up-to-date information on the limited test and future announcements.

For those who won’t be able to wait for the game, it looks like there will be a limited test that players can sign up for and play in until the game releases. Also, when it does release it will be available as a free upgrade for CS:GO. It sounds like more information is on the way so we can expect future updates with more info about Valve’s latest game in the coming months.