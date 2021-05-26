When it comes to which games are offering players the greatest multiplayer experience right now, Dead By Daylight is one of the top contenders — if you can stomach it. The tense game is a blast, and features nearly 50 characters to either run the show or run from. While nearly every character has their own perks and unique playstyle, some of them come with an added edge: recognition. Since the game’s release back in 2016, Behaviour Interactive has joined forces with ten different properties to create some incredibly fun crossovers. From the one that started it all to the recently announced Resident Evil, these are all of the game’s many killer collaborations.

Halloween (October 2016)

This is the one that first kicked off licensed characters appearing in Dead By Daylight, and honestly what an iconic start. The Halloween movies are a staple in the horror genre, Dropping just days before its namesake holiday, “The HALLOWEEN Chapter” introduced obsessive killer Michael Meyers (referred to as “The Shape” in the game), scream queen Laurie Strode, and the town of Haddonfield.

Left 4 Dead (March 2017) While many assumed more classic horror films would follow, Dead By Daylight shook it up by incorporating a fellow game IP into the mix. In “PARAGRAPH I: Left Behind​,” a DLC pack originally exclusive to PC, William “Bill” Overbeck was introduced to the game to the delight of many. You see, prior to Dead By Daylight, Left 4 Dead was one of the most memorable horror multiplayer experiences on the market, making this crossover all the more meaningful to fans of the genre. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (September 2017) And now for the return of the hallmarks of horror! Later in 2017, Dead By Daylight introduced The Texas Chainsaw Massacre into the game through “PARAGRAPH II: LEATHERFACE​,” another small DLC pack. The pack contained killer Leatherface, referred to as “The Cannibal” in the game. For those afraid of chainsaws, his inclusion made the game all that more terrifying. A Nightmare on Elm Street (October 2017)

So, how do you follow up Leatherface? With Freddy Krueger of course. Freddy (aka “The Nightmare”) and survivor Quentin Smith came to Dead By Daylight as a part of ” CHAPTER VI: A Nightmare on Elm Street,” complete with the restless town of Springwood. While Freddy was a character folks surely saw coming, it came as a shock to some that Quentin was included rather than Nancy.