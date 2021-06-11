E3 2021 is going to be one of the weirdest E3’s ever. After canceling the event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re back in 2021 with a virtual event. While this may be new and different, being more of a virtual event may be what E3 looks like in the future once things settle back into normalcy.

After all, it allows developers to put together their presentations in video formats instead of trying to cram everything into a keynote speech in a packed theater. We’ll have to wait and see what that means for the future, but right now we know it will mean a much more remote-focused expo than in recent years. And one of the most telling indications that this year isn’t going to be the same as normal is that E3 even has a trailer for its own event.

Ordinarily, E3 just happens and they let word of mouth dictate everything but perhaps this trailer is in response to the direct competition they’re facing from Summer Game Fest this time around. The trailer itself is about what we would expect from an event that’s, well, mostly about watching trailers. It shows some of their partners for the event, a few major video game titles, and some notable names.

And while it does create a little bit of excitement about what’s coming, there are no real teasers as to what kinds of games we’re going to see at this year’s E3. All of that will have to wait for, presumably, the real trailers we’ll see this weekend.