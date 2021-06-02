Do you like cozy, feel-good games like Animal Crossing? Then Wholesome Direct is a must-watch for you. This fairly newly founded expo is all about offering folks a slice of comfort in the form of video games, with heartfelt stories, soothing aesthetics, and minimal aggression. This year’s showcase will feature 75 indie titles, all presented in a fashion very similar to a Nintendo Direct.

Wholesome Direct will be broadcast from Guerilla Collective’s twitch channel.

Guerilla Collective – Day Two (June 12, 11 AM ET)

The second day of the Guerrilla Collective digital games festival takes place on June 12 and is jam-packed with even more games than the first, with 32 games scheduled for presentations and plenty more coming. Among these games are some pretty hot titles, such as Hello Neighbor, Ghostrunner, Sable, Slime Heroes, and Kitsune Tails.

The Guerilla Collective will be broadcast from the festival’s official Twitch channel.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase(June 13, 1 PM ET)

In one of the biggest power plays of the last year, Xbox’s parent company Microsoft purchased game publisher Bethesda and this year’s E3 is going to be one of our first looks at how this merger plays out. If you’re into Halo, Gears of War, Doom, The Elder Scrolls Games, Fallout, Dishonored, Prey, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein, Deathloop, OR GhostWire: Tokyo, you should probably check this one out.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be broadcast from E3’s official Twitch channel.

PC Gaming and Future Games Show (June 13, TBA)

PC Gamer and GamesRadar are joining forces to bring the PC Gaming and Future Games Show to this year’s E3. Whereas the PC Gaming Show will focus entirely on the latest hardware and games available for PC gamers, the Future Games Show highlights big AAA titles from various developers across many platforms, meaning this 150-minute double-header has a little bit for everyone.