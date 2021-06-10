Hackers Claim To Have Stolen 780 GB Of Data From EA

There’s always a serious amount of concern whenever hackers get in and take data from a company. What they get from the hack could be extremely valuable and sometimes can lead to privacy leaks or personal information being stolen. This recently happened to Polish game developer CD Projekt when hackers broke in and stole personal employee data and locked them out of their workstations.

According to a forum post, hackers recently managed to get in and steal 780 GB of data from video game giant Electronic Arts. Vice reported that the hackers are currently trying to sell the data, claiming it contains source code for the Frostbite engine as well as games like FIFA 21 and Battlefield.

EA released this statement in response. Via VICE:

“We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen,” an EA spokesperson told Motherboard in a statement. “No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.”

Luckily, it sounds like the only information that was stolen was in relation to the development side and nothing personal. However, the statement only mentioned player data, so we don’t currently know the status of any employee data that could have been stolen.