This summer’s EA Sports College Football 25 is the most anticipated sports video game release in a very long time. After more than a decade without a college football game due to the inability of the NCAA to figure out how to license the game and pay players for their name, image, and likeness, that issue was finally resolved. The process of getting players and teams to sign on to the game seemed upsettingly simple from the outside when you consider how hard the NCAA pushed back on the idea for years.

Later this month, EA Sports is set to unveil covers, details about the game, and we’ll finally get some gameplay footage ahead of the July launch. However, the PlayStation Store decided to give fans of the game an early treat on Friday, as they revealed the Deluxe Edition cover, which features a number of current college football stars.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are in the foreground, with Georgia QB Carson Beck, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, and Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins visible in the second row. It stands to reason that those six will be cover athletes — it’s hard to imagine those being the only nameplates visible is a mistake. As a longtime fan of the game, it’s pretty wild seeing a CFB video game with active players on the cover, but it’s extremely cool and only adds to the excitement for the full details to come later this May and the game’s release in July.