Report: EA Sports College Football Will Be Delayed Until 2024

It’s been almost exactly one year since EA Sports announced they were reviving their college football video game franchise, but with a new (and very simple) name: EA Sports College Football.

The immediate response from fans was jubilation, as the old NCAA Football franchise had been long been a favorite of many until it ended with the 2014 edition due to the inability to pay the players for their name, image, and likeness. With a new policy in place that allows college athletes to agree to NIL deals and sponsorships, the door was open for the franchise to return and the initial plan was for a summer 2023 release date.

Unfortunately, that appears to no longer be an attainable release date, with Matt Brown reporting on Monday night that EA was expected to make a formal announcement on Tuesday morning that the game would be pushed back to 2024.

Per multiple sources familiar with the situation, EA is expected to announce tomorrow morning around 10 AM ET that EA Sports College Football will be delayed until 2024. More details to come tomorrow. https://t.co/iatNaUnnEz — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 22, 2022

That is obviously a significant disappointment, as fans had been extremely excited about the return of a college football video game next year, but the drought between games will move to 11 years instead of 10 with this delay. With such a delay, there will be an expectation that the game hits the ground running with all of the elements that fans loved about the first game along with some enhancements. Dynasty mode is the core of why the original game was beloved, so they better use this extra time to ensure that is built out as best as possible, and make sure the gameplay is hopefully a little less spotty than Madden.