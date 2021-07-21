Next spring, EA Sports PGA Tour will make its return for the first time since 2015, no longer under the Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy name, but still carrying a lot of the features and courses that made the series so popular. It will continue to be the only golf game with The Masters and Augusta National, a major draw ever since EA inked a deal with Augusta back in 2011, as well as the Old Course at St. Andrews for The Open Championship and more.

It will also bring the LPGA back to golf gaming, as announced on Wednesday prior to The Amundi Evian Championship. The Evian Resort Golf Club where the major is held in Évian-les-Bains, France will be among the LPGA courses featured in the game, and second-ranked star Jin Young Ko is the first confirmed LPGA player that will be in the game. EA Sports PGA Tour will also have Iona Stephen of GolfTV and Sky Sports joining the in-game commentary team, becoming the first female voice in the game’s history, as well as serving on the game’s creative council.

All of this is a big step towards making the game more inclusive of women in golf, something that both Stephen and Jenny Martin, a Senior Producer at EA, spoke with Uproxx about as being something very important for the game.

“I’m a woman who’s been a gaming industry for over 30 years, and I’ve always pushed for inclusion,” Martin said. “It’s important to me personally, and we will make better games because of it. The difference between now and, 10 or 20 years ago is that I’m at company and a studio that share that commitment, and we are all committed to making the game a welcoming community for all of our players and a diverse experience. So. you know. it’s adding breadth and depth to our franchise and we’re really excited to have this content.”

“I mean visibility is everything,” Stephen said. “And I think we’ve seen that in tennis, for example, putting men and women on the same visible platform has enabled the female tennis to grow. It’s not just about what happens in the tournament side of golf like this week at the Evian, it’s about what happens in other peripheral aspects of the game. That includes fashion, marketing, and gaming. And this is where the visibility has to be for both men and women’s golf, and I think the impact that this game could have, and the fact that it’s putting men and women on an equal pedestal, could be massive for the growth of golf, overall, and participation. And I really hope it does inspire men to take their daughters to play golf, mothers to take their daughters to play golf, and women who perhaps like to game might think hey there’s a lady in golf and the LPGA will hopefully pick up some more fans as a result of the game.”

It’s not just LPGA players that will be available in the game, but Martin said the Create-A-Player engine has been overhauled so people can make female characters in the game as well. All of this is part of an effort to make the game more welcoming, as she said, and also is just smart business to reach an audience that is so often underserved in both the worlds of gaming and golf.

The keyword for EA Sports in creating this game has been authenticity, from making sure every detail is right on the courses put into the game to making the PGA and LPGA Tour players look and swing as realistically as possible. Making sure that authenticity extended to the LPGA players and courses was really important to making the impact they hope they can have in terms of growing the game and presenting women’s golf on the same platform as the men’s game, and that starts with using the same scanning process on the players and the same course engine for the courses.

“We are announcing Jin Young Ko in the game, she was the 2019 winner of the Evian, and she’s world ranked number two right now. We have had this really incredible process of scanning these golfers and really we’re getting realism that is just stunning at this point,” Martin said. “It’s really still early and we’re still working on who’s exactly going to be in the game, but we’re really excited about the way that the visual fidelity of these players is coming together.”