After years of anticipation, we now have a full trailer and release date for Elden Ring, the upcoming action RPG from developer FromSoftware (Dark Souls, Demon Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice…) and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin. First announced in 2019, this full reveal comes as a part of the Summer Games Fest Kickoff livestream, which started earlier today and is running throughout the month. Elden Ring comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 21, 2022.

Based on the above trailer, Elden Ring looks like what we’ve come to expect from FromSoftware, with environments equal parts intricate and endless, a gothic aura, colossal monsters, and grueling combat. In addition, it appears that the game will feature FromSoftware’s unique multiplayer element that allows players to jump into games and assist fellow heroes, as well as leave helpful (or perhaps mischievous) messages for other players to read.

However, it’s clear Elden Ring will be quite a bit bigger than their previous entries, making us extra thankful for the ability to ride mounts while traversing the doomed-looking land filled with werewolves and other big baddies. With Game of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin assisting with the game’s narrative, we’re expecting even more deep lore and tragedy than ever before, which is saying a lot. And hey, here’s hoping the game’s not-so-far-off release date means Martin is now freed up to get back to A Song of Ice and Fire, the keyword here being “hoping.”