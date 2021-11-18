Evva Karr was 19 years old and studying neuroscience at the University of Minnesota: Twin Cities when they had an important realization: despite starting with one goal in mind, they found themselves drawn to the world of game development. The only problem was, they weren’t quite sure how to get involved — a struggle they soon found many aspiring games industry hopefuls shared.

However, rather than finding that fact discouraging, Karr — alongside their partner, Nicolaas Vanmeerten — took action, applying for school grants, volunteering to host events and speakers, learning basic game design and development, and finding ways to get actively involved in the industry in any capacity possible. After years of education, contract work, consulting, and immersing themself in the games industry, Karr then figured out precisely what they both wanted and felt they needed to do within games: help those who were also struggling to find their place in an industry not always welcoming to those outside of it.

To help realize this dream, Karr and Vanmeerten established GLITCH, a “creator-led, cooperatively-owned movement backing bold new forms of play and the people who define them.” While the idea of a group existing solely to bolster up-and-coming game developers might seem too good to be true, that is exactly what GLITCH is doing, and is part of Karr’s push for a “revitalized games industry,” where diverse voices, ideas, and people are made to feel welcome.

“I truly believe that there’s a bigger, better, more inclusive, and also a completely revitalized games industry that’s possible. One that’s essentially sustainable, co-creative, and shaped by new types of player experiences,” Karr said. “Right now, if you’re looking at it — and there’s plenty of research out there about it — games is a hundred million dollar media giant. 49 percent of people who game are women, 50 percent of them are people of color. And the majority of the people who are playing games, don’t actually identify as ‘gamers’. But we continue to actually develop, fund, and create a lot of these games for ‘gamers.'”

Karr has a name for this phenomenon: the “gamer myth.” Despite research proving the average person who plays video games is not the young, white, cis male gamer we have been led to believe they are, many AAA studios — and society at large — keep perpetuating the idea that this is the case. According to Karr, this is precisely why we see so much redundancy in blockbuster games such as the first-person shooter series Call of Duty, which releases nearly annually and sticks fairly religiously to its tried and true formula. However, while this model does work, Karr said it’s their belief that plenty of other models work as well — they just haven’t had the chance to try. This is precisely where GLITCH and their Moonrise fund come in.

The Moonrise fund is the name given to the early-stage equity fund created by GLITCH that pools together various angel investors’ capital in order to back game studios creating something Karr refers to as “different modes of play.” As for what that entails, the possibilities are endless — which is part of what makes the fund both inclusive and exciting. While the fund is not inherently intended to fund marginalized creators, Karr said it just so happens many of the ideas that break the mold established by AAA gaming come from women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community, folks who have lived experiences not reflected in mainstream gaming. It just goes to show how the “gamer myth” has prevented so many from seeing both themselves and their desires in games.

“That’s what the fund and the DNA of the fund are set up to do: to look for and back people who are thinking bigger and thinking differently about play,” Karr said. “And a lot of them just so happen to be women, people of color, and queer folks because they have different experiences and they have different ways that they’re thinking about play, so that’s just been exciting to us. A lot of people of color, a lot of women, and a lot of queer folks have just some of the best fricking ideas and that’s really cool.”

When it comes to how Karr and the GLITCH team decide how to distribute the Moonrise fund, the company is fortunate to have a board of advisors with years of games industry experience that help GLITCH make the call. In addition, these advisors also help the studios that are inevitably backed by the fund, providing helpful insight on development, marketing, publishing, and more. Ultimately, however, Karr said the biggest thing that determines what teams they want to work with is a slightly unusual but revealing question: what do you believe is the future of play?