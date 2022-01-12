If there is one thing the Far Cry series is known for, it’s the bombastic and charismatic villains who typically dominate the plots of the games — most recently, Giancarlo Esposito put on an incredible performance as Anton Castillo. While all villains of the Far Cry series are popular in their own right, there might not be anyone that is quite as well-known as Pagan Min from Far Cry 4.

With an iconic design and maybe the most compelling personality in the franchise, Min is maybe the perfect definition of a villain in Far Cry. This is why it wasn’t a huge surprise to see him featured in the series of DLC for Far Cry 6. In this DLC, players will get the opportunity to play as Min and learn more about his backstory, personality, and really dig into the character. The DLC even features co-op where only one person needs the DLC to play it, so hop in with a friend and go on an explosive adventure together.

Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Price: $40 (Part of the Far Cry 6 season pass)

Release Date: Available Now

Genre: First-Person Shooter

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Rating: M

Where can I buy this: Ubisoft’s online store, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Yes

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: Likely