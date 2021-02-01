For the first time, MLB The Show 21 will bring the beloved baseball franchise to Xbox players, as the exclusive license with PlayStation ended last year.

It’s a big deal for those that have Xbox consoles but have wanted to be able to play the only MLB simulation game on the market — there are arcade options, like RBI Baseball — and this April, that opportunity will be there. On Monday, we got our first teaser for MLB The Show 21, which revealed that Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the cover athlete for the game. The campaign leans into Tatis Jr.’s flair for the game and occasional “controversies” he’s found himself in, which effectively boil down to some not appreciating how expressive he is on the field and that sometimes he hits home runs when the other team thinks he shouldn’t.

As he says in the teaser, they’re never going back to the old ways and for The Show that is also indicative of the game’s move to a wide release rather than being a PlayStation exclusive. The 2021 edition will drop on April 20 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. We’ll surely get more gameplay trailers and details on features coming to the game, but for now, fans can circle April 20 on their calendars for when The Show will be made available.