Summertime usually means new info about the next FIFA game from EA, and Sunday gave us new information about FIFA 22. This year’s edition is highly anticipated because it is the first FIFA game to release in the lifespan of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Last year’s game FIFA 21, did eventually make its way to those consoles, but it was originally developed as a PS4/Xbox ONE game.

On Sunday, EA announced FIFA 22 to the world, and new hardware means new upgrades to the long-running franchise. This year’s big feature will be HyperMotion technology. This has allowed developers to capture 22 players on the pitch all at once. In other words, this technology will allow players’ movements to look more realistic than ever and create a more fluid game. That fluid gameplay is what developers consider a staple of the series.

“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” said Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game”.

EA also is hoping to add some more fresh air into some of their other gameplay modes. They’ve completely rebuilt the goalkeeper system, and career mode will have a create-a-club feature for anyone that’s ever wanted to build their own club into a championship contender from the ground up.

The game will release on October 1 with Kylian Mbappé on the cover for the second year in a row. The Paris Saint-Germain star may only be 22, but he’s already one of the world’s most recognizable names thanks to his goal-scoring prowess. Players who pre-order FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition before August 11 will receive an untradeable FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes player item. The Ultimate Edition also includes up to four days of Early Access, Dual Entitlement, and FIFA Points.