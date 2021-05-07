Much like the original Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a must-play, and if you’ve been on the fence about starting it — or simply looking for the right time — it’s just around the corner. Square Enix has revealed the final trailer for the game’s upcoming DLC, Intergrade, which comes to PlayStation 5 exclusively on June 10. Based on the trailers, it looks to be a sizable upgrade and addition to Remake, with enhanced visuals and an entirely new chapter following everyone’s favorite ninja, Yuffie Kisaragi.

In this new chapter, titled Intermission, we see Yuffie and her fellow ninja companion Sonon navigate through Midgar prior to that tragic moment in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. During their brief stint in the gritty city, the pair take on villains such as Shinra’s Head of Development, Scarlet, and Weiss and Nero, two brothers we last saw in working for the secret Shinra organization Deepground in Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII. Based on the new trailer, it appears like these battles are very personal, as Sonon blames Scarlet for the attack on his hometown the killed a woman who is presumably his love interest — and looks quite similar to Yuffie,

On a lighter note, it looks like we’ll also be seeing some new summons this time around, with the classic lightning summon Ramuh making a memorable appearance. Last, but certainly not least, the Fort Condor mini-game is back, reassuring fans that Square is truly keeping every bizarre gem from Final Fantasy VII in tact. While the tower-defense game looks a bit different from the original and no longer takes place in Fort Condor, it shares a lot of similarities and looks like something fans will be sinking a lot of time into.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be available as a timed-exclusive on the PlayStation 5 starting June 10.