It is a fundamental truth known by the most dedicated of Fire Emblem: Three Houses fans that Claude Von Reigen absolutely wears socks with his Adidas slides. Perhaps it’s his devil-may-care smile, perhaps it’s his tastefully disheveled hair– but regardless of why it exists, there is a consensus among fans that the heir to House Riegen rocks the hell out of some crew cut socks and black and white sandals.

Claude’s brand loyalty is just one of several “headcanons” to emerge from Fire Emblem: Three Houses — “headcanons” referring to various fan interpretations of a work, regardless of how well the original content supports it. Since the game’s release last summer, many other fan ideations have joined the ranks alongside our archer-turned-Adidas model: the palpable sexual tension between childhood friends Sylvain and Felix, the Golden Deer Houses’ status as meme king extraordinaires, and, of course, Byleth’s infamous “women want me, fish fear me” hat. These are just a few. The list goes on and on – equal parts charming and hilarious – helping solidify the game as one of the most loved of 2019.

However, it is important to note the Fire Emblem series was well-loved long before the Three Houses craze, particularly in Japan, with North American audiences jumping aboard a bit later. Since 1990, Nintendo has published 16 entries in the tactical RPG series — Three Houses being the most recent. In 2013, the franchise took a departure from the games’ usual formula with the release of Fire Emblem: Awakening, giving players the option to turn off “permadeath,” as well as introducing a brand new element to the series: relationships.

In both Awakening and its successor, Fates, marriages and childbirth play an important role on and off the battlefield. In combat, relationships determine your jobs, units, and victory. However, perhaps just as important is the effect this new addition had on players. With the incorporation of romance and deeper socialization between characters came a greater love of the Fire Emblem world and those who inhabit it. Developer Intelligent Systems seemingly recognized this area of opportunity and ran with it in Three Houses, which is slated to be the top-selling game in the franchise by the end of this year.

If Awakening took a departure, Three Houses revolutionized, creating — for better or worse — a very different game. While Three Houses retains the series’ long-standing tactical combat and deeply political narratives we know and love, social elements are very much pushed to the forefront, starting with the establishment of the titular three houses.

In Three Houses, you play as a mercenary-turned-professor at Garreg Mach Monastery — a sort of academy for the Fódlan’s best and brightest. Despite being inexperienced, within the first hour of the game, you are given the opportunity to lead one of the school’s three houses — this singular decision impacts not only what character you interact with, but the entirety of the game’s story. Each house has its perks and charming cast of characters, and lucky for you, most of the students can be recruited from other houses to join your own. From the shy Bernadette to the school’s personal Romeo, Sylvain, there are characters everyone can relate to and, quite frankly, crush on.

As you play the game, bonds between yourself and the characters — and between the characters — grow based on your cooperation on the battlefield and acts of service, such as returning lost items to their rightful owners and fulfilling requests. Three Houses also introduced tea parties to the game, which are an adorable opportunity to get to know your team and use your Switch camera to show off your waifus and husbandos. All these actions aid you in unlocking new cutscenes, and ultimately dictate the direction of these character’s lives.

Not everything is quite as lighthearted, however.

About 20 hours into the game, tragic events take place that divide the three houses irreparably. If you didn’t recruit characters prior to this divide, they become your enemies and will meet you head-on on the battlefield. These events, along with “permadeath,” if you decide to keep the feature on, elevate the stakes of these relationships. If you lose a character, you lose that relationship; and man, do you feel guilty. Man do you mourn. Be it through tea parties or dramatic monologues given before death, Three Houses asks you to care for and love these students. It asks you to open your heart, and this emotional involvement is what elevates the game.