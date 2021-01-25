Here’s Why GameStop Continues To Cause Chaos In The Stock Market

GameStop’s business model hasn’t changed in recent weeks, certainly not enough to make the game and accessories retailer any more valuable than it was at the start of 2021. The company sells video games and Funko Pops, and it will give you at least 34 cents for that copy of Madden 04 that you’ve been using as a coaster since the second Bush presidency.

But the company’s stock price has become wildly volatile in recent days, thanks to day traders on Reddit pumping tons of money into the retailer on the market. That, in turn, has seen larger financial companies betting against these buyers in anticipation of the stock failing. Friday alone saw a huge spike in the company’s stock price, but on Monday, it continued in an even bigger way, causing waves once more in the financial industry.

Clearly this movement was not tied to anything the actual company was doing. There was no big announcement that improved or erased consumer confidence. Just a bunch of people coordinating online to buy stocks. When you see the growth of the stock spread out over the course of years, it really is stunning to see the exponential growth.

Gamestop stock up 125% thanks to r/wallstreetbets lmao pic.twitter.com/Gsu6xHgeTB — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 25, 2021

But just as quickly as it rocked up to $150 a share, the stock had crashed to half of that by Monday afternoon.

Since this tweet, GameStop stock has fallen from near $150 to $78!!!! pic.twitter.com/QhYpRS8ffO — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 25, 2021

As Bloomberg laid out, much of that movement was caused by the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, and some on there have made huge amount of money in the rise and fall of GameStop stock. And there’s a lot more involved than people simply buying a lot of stock of a company that’s fallen on tough times in recent years. Those in the subreddit had been eying GameStop for some time, and a number of market factors and more traditional economic players criticizing the moves eventually made those on WallStreetBets even more willing to buy into the stock to prove them wrong: