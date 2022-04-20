It’s been awhile since we heard anything about the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok. A sequel to the 2018 hit God of War, we first learned about the development of Ragnarok during the reveal event for the PlayStation 5 in 2020. Since then, the game has been sparse for details, but we did get a new trailer back in September 2021 and we also know that it was originally slated to be released that same year before it got delayed into 2022.

Now, we’re deep into April, and information about the game has still remained infrequent. There was hope from fans that we would have gotten at least an official release date by now, but there’s been nothing and it looks like we might not be getting one for quite some time. In an update video posted by Sony Santa Monica where they celebrated the four year anniversary of God of War, developer and director of 2018’s God of War Cory Barlog told us why we have yet to get any major updates. To put it simply, it still isn’t ready to be shown off.

“God of War: Ragnarok. The elephant in the room. We haven’t said a lot about this. That’s because everybody is heads-down. Hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone is tightening up the graphics (and) there is so much going on right now that I just wish we could share it with you. But it’s just not ready to be shown. But, I guarantee you the moment, the very second that we have something we’re ready to share, we’re going to share it. Because we don’t want to hold any of this back. So please, hold tight, know that something cool is coming and that we, everybody here at Sony Santa Monica, is so incredibly thankful for all the support you’ve given us.”

While this may feel like a non-update, it is at least to see an acknowledgment of everyone’s collective desire to know more about the status of Ragnarok. While there is a little bit of concern about another potential delay because we are so deep into 2022 and they aren’t ready to show us anything new from the game, it is good to see that they’re taking a ship it when it’s ready approach. Rushing out a demo or a clip from the game just so we can see a game that is still deep in development would honestly not be the best use of time for the devs working on the game.

This game is a big deal for everyone working on God of War because it is also the conclusion of its current story arc. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the franchise, it means they can’t allow the opportunity for any loose ends. So it makes sense they’re taking their time with this one.