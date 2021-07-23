The Google Doodle Is An Adorable JRPG Because Of The Olympics

With the Olympics officially beginning we’re about to see much of the world’s attention turn to Tokyo as fans cheer on their country, favorite athletes, or for the sake of sport itself. We’re also going to see many celebrations of the Olympics. One of those celebrations is coming from Friday’s Google Doodle.

The Google Doodle for Friday is a JRPG starring an adorable cat named Lucky competing in the Olympics. Players will take Lucky on a mini-adventure where she will compete in events like skateboarding, table tennis, and rugby to become the ultimate Olympian. Of course, since this is a JRPG, that means there is an anime-inspired art style alongside a handful of quests that the player can complete.

There’s actually a decent amount of content in the Doodle so anyone that wants to complete it may want to set aside a little bit of time to do so.

Welcome to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess. Are you feline Lucky 😼? Click on today’s Doodle, join one of the four color teams to contribute to the real-time global leaderboard, and let the games begin!

As for the game itself? It’s nothing too overly complicated, nor should it be considering you play it in a browser, but it is radiating with charm. The character sprites are all detailed and the character portraits all feature just enough detail to get the personality of whoever is being spoken to at the moment.

OKAY OKAY STOP YELLING AT ME pic.twitter.com/N8jsF36oEq — Chris Barnewall (@ChrisBarnewall) July 23, 2021

The entire game can be played with an arrow key and the spacebar so it should be relatively accessible to most players. The games themselves aren’t really meant to be a challenge, but there is a scoreboard for anyone that wants to compete in getting the highest scores. There’s a little bit of exploration, with a few NPC’s to talk to, and it hits all the right notes that one would expect from a JRPG. The only thing it’s really missing is a save the world plot, but maybe that is simply the start of the next great JRPG.