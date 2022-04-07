Gran Turismo 7 may be a great racing game, but it is not without its flaws. The biggest problem that most players have had with GT7 so far is the grind they’re asking players to go through to try and get new cars. In franchises like Gran Turismo it’s way more fun to use the Ferarri than the Honda Civic when racing, but to get that Ferarri you need to pay for it with in-game credits. To get credits you either have to grind them out through races, or pay for them with actual money using microtransactions.

The problem with these microtransactions is that some of these cars are extremely expensive and it’s causing players to use exploits to get them in a reasonable amount of time. Players have been really unhappy with the way credits have been handled for a while now. They were especially not pleased after a previous patch lessened the rewards players got. It felt like they were being funneled towards paying actual money for fake currency to buy fake cars.

The devs of GT7 must have seen the backlash because they’re now going to make that grind for credits a little easier on the player. In the most recent patch update, the rewards for races in the latter half of the World Circuit were increased. This was one of many changes that were added to the game, but it was absolutely the biggest info to come out of the patch.

World Circuits

– The amount of rewards for events in the latter half of the World Circuit has been increased.

– New race events have been added to the World Circuit. The new events are as follows:

・World Touring Car 600 Tokyo Expressway East Clockwise

・World Touring Car 700 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit

・World Touring Car 800 Sardegna Road Track A

– Adjusted the rewards for Arcade races and Custom Races

While this still doesn’t entirely fix the issue that many players have with the game, mainly the cars being too expensive, it at least makes the grind for these cars a little more doable.