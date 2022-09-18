A New ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Game Had A Massive Leak Online

If you are the kind of person who wants to remain as spoiler free of a game as possible before release then you may want to stay off the internet for the next few days. The next mainline Grand Theft Auto, one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, had a massive leak late Saturday night/early Sunday morning where videos of the next game in the series filled places like Twitter, YouTube, and other gaming message boards.

Games leaking during development is not entirely uncommon in this day and age, but usually, it’s a grainy screenshot or some extremely early footage nowhere close to the finished product. The leaks that we’ve seen from the next GTA are missions, gameplay set pieces, and fully voiced cutscenes. Even if it’s still in the early stages of production, it’s the kind of moments that are improved in development rather than outright removed. The leaks are very real too as confirmed by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier which he is currently calling “one of the biggest leaks in video game history.”

Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

Those leaks are now running wild and have spread just about everywhere, but you have to feel for that development team over at Rockstar right now. Having your work leak out like this to the public, when it’s not even finished yet, is brutal on morale. There’s nothing anyone can do about it either. They’re just going to have to continue working on the game, making it the best they can, and hope everyone enjoys the finished product.