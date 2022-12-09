‘Hades 2’ Was Announced To Massive Excitement At The Game Awards

One of the best games of the last five years has to be the roguelike, Hades. Its addictive gameplay, incredible art style, and engaging characters captured fans’ hearts and became quickly beloved back in 2020. With a game as successful as Hades, we knew a sequel had to be on the way it was only a matter of when, not if, and during The Game Awards on Thursday we finally saw it.

To a clearly extremely excited crowd, Hades 2 was announced and we even got to see some gameplay. It’s pulling no punches, taking some clear inspiration from the first game, but since this is a sequel we can only assume that there is going to be plenty in Hades 2 to make it feel fresh and new.

This was one of the most no-brainer sequels ever. People adore the first Hades game to the point where even those who don’t play that many video games fell in love with everything about it. For a lot of people this is the first roguelike they’ve ever played, or the first one they ever truly fell in love with, and it’s always fun to find new ways to enter unfamiliar genres.

Possibly the best part? Hades 2 will be hitting early access and we’ll learn more about it in 2023, so we don’t have to wait too long for more details.