Now that the multiplayer for Halo Infinite has been available to play for free for almost two weeks we can safely say that this is the best Halo has been in a long time. It’s not a perfect game by any means, but it gets one thing right: it’s fun. With the campaign still on the way on December 8, there’s plenty of time to jump in and try out Infinite’s multiplayer, a lot of us might even do so over the upcoming holiday weekend. After all, the game is free so why not give it a shot?

The reason some people may be avoiding giving Infinite a try is that they aren’t sure how they would even play a game like Halo. While some people have been playing the series since the very first game came out back in 2001, there are plenty of other people who haven’t played the series at all. Halo Reach came out in 2010 and, as sad as it is to say, Halo as a franchise hasn’t really been relevant in 10 years. As a result, there are going to be a lot of new players joining in to play Halo for the very first time with Infinite, especially since the multiplayer is free-to-play and it’s available on PC as well. The problem for all the new players is they’ll be going up against long-time Halo veterans that know the ins and outs of the franchise. Don’t let that discourage you though! Halo is a franchise that anyone can become good at. Just keep these tips in mind while playing.

First, some quick info to know:

Everyone has shields and health that will regenerate.

One melee will knock out someone’s shields or kill someone with no shields left.

Someone will also die from one melee attack if they are hit from behind.

Use Grenades

An essential tool in every Spartan’s arsenal is their grenades. A mistake every first time Halo player makes is they don’t use their grenades nearly enough, because in most games grenades are a zoning tool. While in Halo they can not only earn kills, but they’re a great tool for lowering someone’s shields. This means that almost every firefight opens with someone throwing a couple of grenades towards the feet of the opposing team. A good grenade will lower someone’s shields and make them easy pickings for a headshot, or melee kill.

Grenades of course have other uses beyond this. They’re great for damaging vehicles, throwing into a crowded area of enemies, and sticky grenades are a guaranteed kill if you can land one. Keeping a steady supply of grenades on hand has always been a key to success in Halo and Infinite is no different.

Aim For The Head

It sounds so simple, but firefights will go in your favor more often than not if you make sure shots are landing on the generous hitbox of someone’s head. Thanks to shields, the large majority of headshots aren’t automatic kills but they will drastically reduce someone’s health. They’re also the best way to finish someone off. A classic combo is to hit someone with a grenade, then pop a few headshots to finish them off, and since Halo Infinite has such a good pistol this combo is just as deadly as ever.

This doesn’t only work for weapons like the Battle Rifle and Pistol though. The Assault Rifle, turrets, etc. almost every gun has some kind of headshot damage. You’ll know you’ve hit the head when someone’s hitmarker turns red so aim in that general direction and watch as players go down easier.

Control The Power Weapons

Perhaps the most important rule in all of Halo is to control the power weapons. Rocket launchers, sniper rifles, and a couple of new goodies are spread throughout the map and these guns can swing an entire match in your favor. These weapons are incredibly powerful because in the right hands they can decimate an entire team. While some of them, like the sniper rifle, have a higher skill floor, everyone knows how to use a rocket launcher. Just aim and shoot! These guns are what will swing the tides of victory in your favor, but they’re also really fun to use.

At the end of the day, that’s the best advice that we can give any new players to Halo. Utilize these tips to understand the strategies that everyone else will be utilizing, but make sure at the end of the day you’re having fun. Wins, losses, kills, and deaths don’t matter as long as you’re smiling the entire time. Happy slaying!