Hungrybox Talks About What’s Next For His Career In ‘Smash Bros.’

Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma is the number one Super Smash Bros. Melee player in the world. The GameCube multiplayer fighting game has an active and vibrant eSports community that has managed to keep the game alive 20 years after its initial release. Before the 2020 pandemic, tournaments with hundreds of spectators cheering were common and the game managed to be a regular part of the rotation at the EVO fighting game tournament in the mid-2010s. Throughout that period, DeBiedma and his use of the character Jigglypuff rocketed him up the rankings to eventually become the most dominant player in the game.

In-person tournaments became more difficult to attend during the pandemic and a lot of players like DeBiedma were forced to move to online tournaments. This created less of an emphasis on tournaments because Melee was never meant to be an online game, but an in-person head-to-head experience. As a result, some players have felt that it just isn’t the same. However, with less of an emphasis on tournaments, DeBiedma used this opportunity to focus on other aspects of his career. He is now a regular streamer on Twitch, posts videos on his YouTube channel, and became a partial owner of his eSports sponsor, Team Liquid.

I am beyond happy to announce that I am now a Co-Owner of @TeamLiquid. Smash isn’t just a game – it’s a pathway. As Liquid’s now longest-tenured athlete, this opportunity of leadership is one I’ve sought after since 2015. Here’s to years to come. 🥂https://t.co/xIdcbBptjD — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) December 16, 2021

With his new role as a partial owner of Liquid, DeBiedma now gets to attend events like a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles and Team Liquid to use eSports as an avenue for elevating STEM education in underserved communities. After the event, we got to speak with DeBiedma over the phone about not only his own experiences with the Boys & Girls Club, but his career as a content creator and how he one day wants to host a tournament to encourage children to get into eSports themselves.

You were at an event today encouraging STEM education and eSports, is it ever wild to think about your start in eSports compared to the opportunities today?

Yeah. I mean, it’s just cool to see eSports constantly bridging more gaps, especially among this age group and demographic. I went through the public school system myself in Orlando, Florida. I went to college to study engineering, and a lot of times, things were integrated, right? Even though I went to the Boys & Girls Club while in middle school I also attended tournaments and Smash clubs in college. And I think a lot of those facets of integrating both communities, and both aspects of my life, were rooted in the Boys & Girls Club that I grew up with for sure. It’s a very important thing for me and I’m really glad that this opportunity is here and as present as they are, because both of them are really important for the kids in this area.

So you’re a partial owner for a Team Liquid. What’s that been like? I think you’ve been partial for a year now, right?

I think, give or take. It’s been very good. I’m really happy that I can work more closely alongside the heads of Liquid and help with their planning. Of course, (CEO of Team Liquid) Steve (Arhancet) has obviously been someone who’s believed in me for a very long time and picked me up to Curse Esports back before it was even Liquid. That’s to give you an idea of how long he’s sort of believed in the vision that I had in Smash Bros, and my talent as a player, and I guess through that time I’ve grown into being someone who can have really good input for this team. And so it was just an opportunity that I’m really happy to have. It’s been good and given me an opportunity to, even today at the Boys & Girls Club, to do some really cool things. I was one of the speakers there and I’m just really happy my voice gets to be heard in a lot more avenues than just the corner of Smash, I suppose.