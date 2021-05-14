Plenty of folks have wanted to work in the video game industry at some point in their lives. As with any career path with a limited number of opportunities, it’s extremely difficult to break through, but the reward of finally making it is incredible. Passion meets art in a way that is really indescribable, and it’s that passion that keeps members of the workforce going despite an industry that grinds you to dust.

The reality is a career in video games is one full of intense hours, stress, strained relationships, hatred from gamers with sometimes unreasonably high expectations, and a lack of real job security. The book PRESS RESET by Jason Schreier, which hit bookshelves earlier this week, does an incredible job of capturing the struggle that workers in the video game industry go through.

“The goal of anything I write is always to inform and entertain people and to shed some light on what’s going on,” Schreier tells UPROXX. “I think that in some ways the book is a call to action for people to pick it up and say, hey, something really needs to change here and and I am hoping that people who are actually in decision-making capacities in the video game industry pick it up and decide to make some changes as a result of what they see.”

PRESS RESET is Schreier’s second book about the industry. His first, Blood, Sweat, and Pixels, is a story about how difficult making a game is, highlighting the hours of crunch and dedication that go into making a game. In many ways, PRESS RESET is a follow-up to that, because while the majority of the stories in Blood, Sweat, and Pixels end with a released game, PRESS RESET is about the other side of the industry: failed titles, studios that ran out of money, or sudden changes in leadership structure that result in a studio closure.

The biggest difference between the two books is how the reader feels at the end of each chapter. While Blood, Sweat, and Pixels usually ended with a triumphant moment where the team against all odds succeeded, PRESS RESET is about the dominoes that fall and lead to failure.

Hello! I wrote a book called Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry and it’s out TODAY!!! It’s about what happens to people when video game companies shut down. I’m very proud of it and I think you’ll really like it. https://t.co/6IANQwFkH9 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 11, 2021

For many of us, the story of a closed studio ends there. Everyone spends some time mourning their favorite games and then moves on with their lives, but the workers at these studios aren’t as lucky. When a studio is closed, it leads to a developer coming to a crossroad: Do they choose to continue work in video games? If so, they’re probably going to have to move their lives to another place, even if there’s a chance of getting laid off once again and repeating the cycle. This is the life of a development team. There are scant few protections for these developers. If they’re laid off, they might get lucky and get a severance.

“Crunch is an epidemic in the industry and needs to be talked about,” Schreier says. “But actually, one of the things I wanted to explore in this book is the problem with volatility, because I actually think that’s worse for most people who work in games, and crunch is bad, but the thought that you might lose your job or your studio may shut down and you may be moving across the country or across the world every couple of years that is way worse, and affects people in way worse ways and really drives a lot of the burnout, that volatility.”